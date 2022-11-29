MGA Entertainment Embraces Playing with Your Food with Its New MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini Food™ Line, its Next Billion-Dollar Ball Brand

Make It Mini Food Lines Diner and Café Editions Offer Hands-on Activity and Decorative Display for DIY-Enthusiasts, Miniature Lovers, Food Enthusiasts and Collectors This Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGA), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies, today announced two never-before-seen, innovative collections just in time for holiday gift giving – MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini Food™ Diner Edition and Make It Mini Food™ Café Edition. Delivering hands-on fun to make a mini food masterpiece for the first time ever, MGA’s Miniverse is the only brand of toys bringing highly detailed, fully functional everyday items into mini form. The new line is expected to grow into the company’s next billion-dollar ball brand.

MGA’s Miniverse™, the highly popular pocket-sized collectible brand that launched earlier this year is making its first foray into the food culture space with its new Make It Mini Food™ collections. Each collection offers hyper-detailed, realistic, mini replica food and beverages that consumers create from “scratch.” Different from other products on the market, each Make It Mini Food™ comes with “ingredients” in miniature, detailed packages and consumers follow the recipes included to create their food masterpiece which hardens in daylight or UV light for permanent display. While not edible, these innovative collectibles offer miniature lovers and food enthusiasts an engaging activity and adorable display to add to their mini collections. Each comes in blind packaging in a ball you peel to reveal individually wrapped realistic mini food ingredients and mini kitchen accessories that come together to create delicious looking culinary creations like a mint chip milkshake, strawberry waffles with whipped cream, or a lemon tart.

Make It Mini Food combines the joy of DIY crafting and popularity of resin play with the craze of mini foods. In fact, according to Google Analytics, as of June 2022 there were 43 million Google searches for “Mini Foods.” But MGA’s decision to go big by going mini is more than an on-trend activity – the Make It Mini Food toy collections are a part of MGA’s continued mission to offer smaller, affordable toys amidst inflation this holiday season.

“This year, MGA is proud to offer more than 200 toys all under $10, making toys this season more accessible for all budgets,” said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. “The new Make It Mini Foods from MGA’s Miniverse are a part of that. Miniatures and food lovers ages 13 and up will enjoy these mini collectibles for less than $10 each – that’s engaging, affordable play that’s accessible to more families this holiday season.”

From mini chocolate chips and mini sprinkles in mini collectible jars that really work to mini donut boxes with mini donuts, to a mini carton of milk with actual liquid, there are more than 100 unique Make It Mini Food ingredients and kitchen accessories within 18 Make It Mini Food Café Edition packs and 18 Make It Mini Food Diner Edition packs to collect and create. Since each package is blind, you won't know which mini food you get until you unbox it. In a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by MGA Entertainment, it was revealed that nearly half (49%) believe a gift is best when it’s a surprise to both the giver and the recipient – like a mystery box or a blind-box item.

The MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Edition, priced at $9.99 MSRP, is available December 5, 2022 at Walmart and mid-December 2022 at Amazon and Walgreens stores; the Make It Mini Food Café Edition, priced at $6.99 MSRP, also will be available at Walmart in December 2022. Both lines will make their debut at Target and other major retailers beginning January 2023. The larger MGA Miniverse portfolio includes Bratz® Minis, Bratz® Mini Cosmetics and Mini Little Tikes®.

Visit the MGA’s Miniverse website for more on Make It Mini Food and the entire MGA’s Miniverse and keep up on news by following MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the world's fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment companies. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Micro Games of America™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn or Twitter.

###

NOTE TO EDITOR: Videos and additional still photos available at: https://mgaentertainment.smugmug.com/MGAs-Miniverse-Make-It-Mini-Foods/n-t6TtQJ/

Attachments

MGA Newsroom MGA Entertainment news@mgae.com Amanda Magalski FINN Partners for MGA Entertainment MGA@FinnPartners.com