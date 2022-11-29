OneH2 Partners With Toyota Tsusho America to Demonstrate Zero-Emissions Hydrogen Fuel

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneH2, Inc. and Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. ("Toyota Tsusho America") hosted a bus tour on Nov. 14, 2022, to exhibit the capabilities of their hydrogen vehicles and equipment.

The bus tour departed Hotel Maya in the early afternoon, transporting guests from various industries to the Fenix Marine Terminal in the Port of LA.

During the bus tour, guests experienced a live demonstration of OneH2's hydrogen mobile refueler refueling Toyota Tsusho America's newly remanufactured hydrogen fuel cell top handler with sustainable hydrogen fuel. This demonstration was part of Catalyst H2 — an annual convention hosted by the Green Hydrogen Coalition and Strategen in Long Beach, California, bringing hydrogen fuel manufacturers together to accelerate the green hydrogen economy in North America.

In an effort to reduce emissions at ports, Toyota Tsusho America is working with the Port of Los Angeles to shift the Port's fuel dependence away from diesel to hydrogen. The Port's goal is for all equipment at the Port to be zero emissions by 2030 and for drayage trucks entering and exiting the Port to be zero emissions by 2035. OneH2 is helping Toyota Tsusho America achieve this objective by supplying cost-effective, quality hydrogen fuel to refuel these hydrogen trucks and equipment.

During the bus tour, a OneH2 truck brought the hydrogen mobile refueler to the terminal's zero-emissions fuel cell top handler. OneH2's mobile trailer refueled the top handler with hydrogen before returning to the hydrogen production hub outside the Port area. This method demonstrated the refuel-and-go concept and deliverability of hydrogen fuel.

The purpose of the bus tour and the hydrogen top handler refueling demonstration performed by Toyota Tsusho America and OneH2 was to show attendees that hydrogen fuel is a viable zero-emissions fuel alternative ready for real-world implementation. Hydrogen fuel can power heavy industrial equipment to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Visit OneH2's website to learn more about hydrogen fuel and how OneH2 plans to support hydrogen infrastructure from coast to coast.

About OneH2, Inc.: Based in Longview, North Carolina, OneH2 is a leader in sustainable hydrogen solutions, providing holistic production, delivery and monitoring for zero-emissions hydrogen fuel. OneH2 produces and delivers hydrogen fuel across the U.S. and maintains a growing network of on-site hydrogen generators. OneH2 offers scalable end-to-end hydrogen fuel solutions that enable emission-free workplaces, including hydrogen buy-back programs and custom configurations to suit each business' needs.

About Toyota Tsusho America: With 60+ years in America, Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a multi-market, multi-business enterprise with expertise in exporting and importing, supply chain management, new manufacturing, intermediate goods processing and logistics in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company strives for comprehensive excellence by cultivating a vibrant culture of creativity, reliability, accountability, flexibility, and teamwork to activate the full potential of its employees, customers, suppliers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.taimerica.com.

