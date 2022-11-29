Naborforce Continues Its Expansion into Northern Virginia to Provide Backup Eldercare for Families Supporting Aging Adults

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naborforce, the only on-demand platform that matches older adults to a trusted network of “Nabors” vetted and ready to lend a hand, today announced that it has expanded its multi-state services to Northern Virginia. Local residents throughout Northern Virginia are powering the award-winning Naborforce model designed to spark joy and help older adults age in place gracefully by providing a helping hand and bridging the gap between full independence and traditional care.



Driving the need for Naborforce's essential offering is an increasing call for help from families across the United States as they struggle to balance the demands of supporting older loved ones while attempting to maintain careers, family obligations, and their own health. According to the AARP, women are shouldering the majority of family caregiving tasks which is placing additional pressure today’s workforce. The demand on families is anticipated to grow further as 11,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 every day through 2030. By 2050, the number of people over 80 is projected to triple.

“Our population is clearly aging and families are under increasing pressure to find support,” said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. “Today’s family caregiver is often sandwiched between caring for an aging loved one and their own children. But there is a solution, and it can be found right in our communities. Naborforce is the first and only technology platform to harness the strength of community to dispatch a network of Nabors on-demand in a collective effort to provide a friendly hand when needed so that older adults may remain social and active.”

Naborforce, which recently closed a $9 million Series A financing round led by Translink Capital, selected Northern Virginia as its next market expansion as a result of the increased demand by older adults in the area seeking support for errands, transportation, light help around the home, and social engagement. This will expand Naborforce’s footprint in the region as it is already providing its on-demand services in Bethesda, Potomac, and Rockville, Maryland. As part of its most recent expansion, Naborforce will now include nearby areas in Northern Virginia such as Aldie, Alexandria, Annandale, Ashburn, Burke, Centerville, Chantilly, Clifton, Dunn Loring, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fort Belvoir, Great Falls, Herndon, Leesburg, McLean, Oakton, Occoquan, Poolesville, Reston, Springfield, Sterling, Vienna, and Woodbridge.

Often referred to as “backup sons and daughters,” Naborforce’s carefully vetted network of Nabors is hyperlocal and is based upon the strength of community in each area served. Nabors in each network are local residents who are purpose driven and looking to give back. They consist of empty nesters, retirees, grad students, and others with the desire to make independent and joyous aging possible for older adults in Northern Virginia. The goal of each Nabor is not to provide traditional care, but rather to serve as a go-to resource for older adults and their family members when a helping hand is needed most.

"Naborforce is powered by Nabors helping older neighbors. Everyone can use a little help now and then. That’s why Naborforce exists,” said Wilson. “Our network is driven by community members who represent the spirit of a good neighbor and the heart of a loved one.”

Clients or their families can simply set up an account – which takes just a couple of minutes – and they are ready to start booking help for all the little things that makes life better for an older person. As an example, Nabors can take a walk with a client, help clean out a closet, set up an iPhone, change an overhead bulb, provide a ride to the beauty parlor, help prepare a meal, or simply enjoy a cup of coffee together.

As a proven model, Naborforce's technology platform and intrinsically motivated network of Nabors have provided support and companionship for clients and their families in Atlanta, Georgia; Richmond, VA; Charlottesville, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Virginia Beach, VA; and Bethesda, MD. Beginning immediately, Naborforce is available for social engagement and on-demand support in Northern Virginia. Older adults and/or family members in the area can sign up quickly and schedule visits online or by phone. There are no contracts, extensive consultations, or length of visit requirements beyond one hour. Family members can be added to the Naborforce platform so that they can receive updates, notes, and photos from a Nabor visit.

Passionate and caring community members of Northern Virginia wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand support can learn more by visiting www.naborforce.com.

Contact: Molly Antos

Dadascope Communications

Naborforce-pr@dadascope.com

Four photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c49000ba-05c3-4b65-a726-fb1df3aa31ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b6e0846-ca0e-4899-ae59-f2e96e9450fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8d8a71a-2552-47b8-93d8-2c9f260702cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e78611a9-c2fd-4e22-846c-a8476a74c743