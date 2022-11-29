Submit Release
Ducommun to Participate in Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Christopher D. Wampler, vice president, chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, and Suman Mookerji, vice president of corporate development and investor relations, will participate in the upcoming Truist Securities Industrial and Services Summit on December 6th, 2022.   Institutional investors are welcome to contact Truist Securities to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com


