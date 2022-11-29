ArtBinder acquired by Volaris Group

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtBinder, one of the world’s premier collection management systems for commercial galleries and collectors, has been acquired by Volaris Group .



ArtBinder, founded in 2010 by Alexandra Chemla, is a pioneer in the art tech space, helping galleries and collectors become more efficient and successful through the use of powerful online tools and sophisticated mobile apps. Over the past decade, ArtBinder grew from a groundbreaking solution for presenting and sharing art with clients to a fully integrated collection management and sales system. Today, ArtBinder serves clients in over 35 countries, including many of the world’s leading galleries, among them David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson, and David Kordansky Gallery. The acquisition by Volaris represents a major milestone for the company, and for the industry as a whole.

“What may seem obvious today was radical a decade ago. I remember going to art fairs in the early years, trying to convince galleries that the iPad was a more efficient sales tool than paper binders, and that ‘the cloud’ had nothing to do with the weather. Today, online databases and sales systems are the critical backbones of art sales and collection management. We’re excited to become part of the Volaris family, leveraging their scale and know-how to continually improve what we deliver to our clients,” said Chemla.

Volaris Group operates more than 120 companies spanning more than 30 different vertical markets. Its Arts & Culture Group includes Gallery Systems, leading provider of collection management software and web publishing solutions for museums and cultural heritage collections. Gallery Systems serves over 800 clients, including MoMA, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney, and the Guggenheim. With the acquisition of ArtBinder, Volaris expands its market leadership. “We are delighted to work with the ArtBinder team and continue to grow our footprint in the Arts and Culture space,” said Jay Hoffman, Founder of Gallery Systems and Group Leader at Volaris Group.

About ArtBinder

Founded in 2010 by Alexandra Chemla, ArtBinder provides mobile and cloud-based inventory management software for the art world. ArtBinder’s sleek and easy-to-use feature set makes it the choice for top galleries, collectors, and design studios worldwide. Learn more at www.artbinder.com .

About Volaris

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete in and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

