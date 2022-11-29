National Gypsum announces $1 million in charitable giving to build better futures through education, community initiatives

Gifts will support 40 organizations in locations where National Gypsum Company affiliates have operations

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty schools and nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada will share a total of $1 million in donations provided by National Gypsum Company and its affiliated companies to support educational and community service initiatives where the companies have operations.

Recipients of the gifts were nominated by associates in communities that are home to facilities operated by National Gypsum Company and its family of affiliated companies, including Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, Gold Bond Canada, Ltd., PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC and Unifix Inc.

The organizations represent a range of community-building efforts from supporting veterans to helping high-school students from underserved communities realize their college dreams, and reflect National Gypsum’s charitable focus on community services, early childhood education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning.

“From the products we make to supporting the communities we call home, National Gypsum is dedicated to building better futures,” said Thomas C. Nelson, chairman, president and CEO of National Gypsum Company. “We are grateful to all of these organizations for the difference they make in their communities every day.”

Communities in 19 states and two Canadian provinces will benefit from the 2022 gifts, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

The donations, being announced in conjunction with the international “Giving Tuesday” celebration of giving November 29, were provided to tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit groups, accredited colleges, universities and secondary and elementary schools located in the United States and eligible nonprofits in Canada.

The National Gypsum family of companies supports communities year-round with structured leadership training programs, volunteerism and associate and corporate giving, as well as through a commitment to environmental stewardship.

About National Gypsum Company

National Gypsum Company, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the exclusive service provider of reliable, high-performance products manufactured by its affiliate companies, Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC, and PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, and marketed under the Gold Bond®, ProForm® and PermaBASE® brands. Our affiliates’ strategic network of 26 product manufacturing facilities, five quarries and three paper plants located throughout North America allows us to provide the best in customer service to keep projects moving forward. The National Gypsum® name has been synonymous with high-quality, innovative products and exceptional customer service since 1925. We are Building Products for a Better Future® – one project at a time. Learn more at www.nationalgypsum.com.

