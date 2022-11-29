MassTLC Announces New CEO and COO

New Joint Leadership Allows Organization to Remain a Vital Influencer in the Growth and Success of the Massachusetts Technology Community

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) today introduced Sara Fraim as its newest Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Fraim is the Council’s third Chief Executive Officer in its 37-year history. MassTLC also announced that Interim CEO Kate Reynolds McLeod will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), the first in its history, in this joint leadership model.



Fraim has been with MassTLC for 11 years, and over this time she has served in a variety of roles. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Programs and Policy and Executive Director of the MassTLC Education Foundation. McLeod joined MassTLC in 2016, and prior to her time as interim CEO she was the Vice President in charge of operations.

“MassTLC has and will continue to play a critical role in helping to grow an inclusive technology ecosystem here in Massachusetts, and I am honored to be leading such an esteemed organization,” said Fraim.

“This modern joint leadership model will allow Sara, myself, and our entire team to provide superior value to technology organizations across the region,” remarked McLeod. “I am able to spend time nurturing our membership while Sara serves as an ambassador for the tech sector.”

“The Massachusetts tech sector continues to rank among the best in the world, especially when it comes to introducing life-changing world-class innovations. With this new leadership infusion, MassTLC has the opportunity to support many of these leading companies and ensure we remain a strong and vibrant community,” said Co-Chair of the MassTLC Board of Trustees and PTC CEO, James Heppelmann.

“I am excited to usher in this new leadership model to MassTLC,” said Tracey Zhen, Co-Chair of the MassTLC Board of Trustees and former President of Zipcar. “As a woman technology executive, I am excited to see Sara and Kate play such vital roles in an organization that represents many of the top technology companies in Massachusetts.”

MassTLC has 300 member companies, representing tens of thousands of tech workers. They provide a network for business leaders to make better decisions, faster. They do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. More at www.masstlc.org .

Contact:

Ruth Morris, MassTLC

ruth@@masstlc.org