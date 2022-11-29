Submit Release
Philip Reich, Former Ala. Presiding Circuit Judge, Becomes UWWM Mediator

Mr. Reich has been a registered mediator since 2009 and has also worked for the Chancellor of The University of Alabama System and as an adjunct professor in the university's honors college during that time.

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 13 years of experience as a professional neutral, A. Philip Reich II joins the Upchurch Watson White & Max team this fall. He has mediated civil, domestic and appellate cases involving partnerships, corporations, construction claims, real estate disputes, estate and will contests, products liability, personal injury, workers' compensation, original divorce actions, petitions for modifications, and contempt.

"We are delighted to welcome Judge Reich to our panel," UWWM President John Upchurch said. "His broad experience equips him to effectively address the daunting challenges our clients present, and we look forward to a long and rewarding relationship."

Mr. Reich's legal career began when he graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law and joined a small law firm. He practiced there for 15 years, focusing on litigation, before being elected as Circuit Judge in Lawrence County, Ala., in 1988. He served as Presiding Circuit Judge for over 20 years and was elected a member of the Alabama Circuit Judges Association Board of Directors and served as president of the association from 2008 to 2009, when he became a registered mediator with the State of Alabama. As a judge, Mr. Reich presided over more than 25,000 cases, including over 500 jury trials.

Beginning in 2012, Mr. Reich was also affiliated with the University of Alabama System, working with the chancellor until 2016 as executive assistant, director of special programs and deputy general counsel. He was an adjunct professor in the university's honors college for a decade and also has served as a visiting lecturer at the university's School of Law.

For more information or to schedule a mediation with Mr. Reich, contact case manager Alex Wilson at awilson@uww-adr or (888) 435-9033.

