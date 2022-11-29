Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings

-Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains-

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.



“Having spent more than 25 years designing products and user experiences, Johnny is uniquely positioned to help further our relationships with forwarders, shippers, and logistics software companies,” said Brian Glick, CEO, Chain.io. “He brings an innovative approach steeped in UX expertise that will help us continue to build great solutions for customers.”

Applying a discipline of digital ergonomics to software products in healthcare, stock trading, and customer communication sectors; Bilotta helped build scalable and successful digital products that work closely with engineering and business-focused teams.

Bilotta successfully founded and sold one of Philadelphia’s first software product design companies, GUI Werks. As recognition for his career tech innovation, Bilotta was also named a Top Tech Disruptor of 2016 by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“Chain.io’s rapid growth and innovative approach to today’s logistics disruptions has positioned us as a leader in visibility and operational excellence for all partners along the global supply chain,” said Bilotta. “By expanding Chain.io’s platform, we are strengthening the backbone of the global supply chain network.”

