Aspargo Extends Latin America Reach From Mexico to Argentina

Disrupting Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Market With Oral Spray

Aspargo Laboratories, Inc. to leverage Laboratorio SIDUS’ ED market position to launch Sildenafil Oral Spray in Argentina via exclusive License and Supply Agreements





Aspargo’s Sildenafil Oral Spray offers a convenient, discreet option for men with ED

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Laboratories, Inc. (“Aspargo”), a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing innovative formulations of leading tablet medications, announced today that it has entered into an Exclusive License Agreement (the “License”) with Laboratorio SIDUS (“Sidus”), a pharmaceutical group with more than 80 years in the Argentina market and extensive geographic coverage throughout the country. SIDUS currently manufactures and distributes in Argentina the MagnuS® brand of ED products, Sildenafil and Tadalafil.

“We are focused on revolutionizing how men in Latin America and around the globe treat and manage their ED,” said Michael Demurjian, Aspargo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This strategic agreement with Sidus broadens ED treatment options in Argentina with our pocket-sized, oral spray suspension formulation of sildenafil citrate that is both discreet and convenient.”

Sildenafil Oral Spray is an oral liquid suspension of sildenafil citrate administered via a spray pump that dispenses 12.5 mg of sildenafil per push. Aspargo uses a metered-dose container that delivers the precise amount of sildenafil citrate per push based on patient need. The discreet and easy-to-carry oral spray allows the user to customize dosing and avoid pill splitting or crushing attendant with the traditional tablet medication.

Concurrent with the grant of the License, Aspargo, Farmalider, S.A. (Madrid, Spain) (“Farmalider”) and Sidus have agreed to enter into a Supply Agreement for the manufacturing and packaging of Sildenafil Oral Spray for the Argentinian market (the “Supply Agreement” and, together with the License, the “Agreements”). Pursuant to the Agreements, Farmalider will manufacture Sildenafil Spray at its manufacturing facility located in Valencia, Spain, for exclusive sale by SIDUS in Argentina. Aspargo will share in the cash flow from product sales through the Supply Agreement. The transaction leverages Sidus’ marketing position of the MagnuS® brand, which will be expanded to include Sildenafil Oral Spray.

“At Sidus, our passion is to improve people’s health and quality of life through innovative research and development,” said Matias Boscolo, Sidus’ Chief Executive Officer. “Together with Aspargo, we will leverage our ED market commercialization experience to expand our portfolio, offering men of Argentina an alternative Sildenafil Oral Spray option to help treat and manage their ED.”

Erectile dysfunction is characterized by the persistent difficulty achieving and maintaining an erection sufficient to have sexual intercourse. While the prevalence of ED has been shown to increase with age, a recent study conducted by the Sexual Medicine and Andrology Unit of the University of Florence, Italy, showed that ED in younger men is likely to be overlooked and dismissed without a proper medical assessment.

About Aspargo Laboratories, Inc.

Aspargo Laboratories, Inc., located in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is a commercial stage, specialty pharmaceutical company. Aspargo’s current focus is to commercialize an oral spray formulation of sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in Viagra®. Aspargo is the US and international licensee of the patent rights covering Sildenafil Oral Spray from Farmalider, S.A. of Madrid, Spain (www.farmalider.com). For additional information, please visit our website at https://aspargolabs.com/ .

About Laboratorio SIDUS

Laboratorio SIDUS is a privately held pharmaceutical company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company is dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products for markets in Argentina and Uruguay. For additional information, please visit our website at https://www.sidus.com.ar.