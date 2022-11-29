ManTech Wins $100 Million U.S. Navy Aircraft Combat Systems Contract

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech has won a $100 million contract from the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWCAD) to advance aircraft combat systems in support of the Naval Air Systems Command Weaponeering Integration, Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization (NATOPS), and the Naval Aviation Technical Information Product Team.



ManTech will help ensure air warfare dominance by providing ongoing engineering and technical services that include research, development, integration, analysis, acquisition and technical training support, as well as configuration management, technical and programmatic documentation development, program management and project planning.

“With more than a decade of experience doing this work for NAWCAD, ManTech has proven our ability to deliver outstanding performance in support of this vital mission,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “As the trusted provider of advanced solutions that ensure ultra-reliable aircraft combat systems in any scenario – whether for training or live combat – we are committed to results that drive competitive advantage for this customer.”

Under the five-year single award IDIQ recompete, ManTech will address advanced aircraft platform weapons systems employment and permanent/interim flight clearance product requirements affected by platform software changes. The work will encompass translation of existing and new Original Equipment Manufacturer and Government source materials to create new Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization (NATOPS) and Naval Aviation Technical Information Product (NATIP) products that keep published products up to date.

ManTech will also provide fleet liaison/subject matter expertise to ensure consistent and complementary technical and tactical information flow between NAWCAD and fleet centers of excellence for aviation training and tactics development.

