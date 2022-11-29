Galectin Therapeutics to Webcast Corporate Update on December 1, 2022 after Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, announced today that management will present a corporate update via live webcast immediately following the business portion of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.



The Annual Meeting of Stockholders and webcast can be accessed via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GALT2022.

Please log in approximately 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin (formerly known as GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for NASH with advanced fibrosis. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com..

