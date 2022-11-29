Mainz Biomed Appoints Amy Levin as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs to Oversee Global Regulatory Strategies

Former Roche executive Amy Levin, RAC, brings more than 20 years of regulatory affairs experience as an in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry leader

In this role, Ms. Levin will be in charge of guiding the implementation and regulatory, clinical trial and quality initiatives that are related to in vitro diagnostics. She will contribute to key milestones for the FDA submission process for ColoAlert, the Company’s highly efficacious and easy-to-use DNA-based detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC). She will also be responsible for bridging the gap between business development and regulatory, clinical trial and quality teams to ensure the implementation of programs adhere to all regulatory specifications and meet customer expectations and goals.

“Ms. Levin is an outstanding addition to our executive team and is well known as a strategic thinker, methodical problem solver and inclusive people manager who is results-oriented,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “With these strong attributes and extensive professional experience, she will help drive our internal processes to support operational excellence as we execute our clinical trials and work toward FDA submission and approvals in the U.S.”

Ms. Levin has a successful track record of leading and collaborating with cross-functional teams and regulatory authorities to author, manage and review required reports of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and international regulatory submissions. Previously, she worked as Director, Roche Molecular Diagnostics (RMD) International Regulatory Affairs at RMD after serving in many roles with increasing leadership responsibilities within the company. While there, Ms. Levin drove the development and implementation of regulatory strategies for introducing new products in the marketplace and negotiated with worldwide health authorities to enable expeditious approval and importation of products across more than 50 countries. She has also held other regulatory positions at multiple Biotechnology companies in the San Francisco Bay area.

“I have spent a majority of my career in regulatory affairs and am excited to use my expertise and in-depth knowledge of the regulatory guidelines, landscape and processes to further advance ColoAlert with a focus on the U.S. as its key market as well as the Company’s portfolio of cancer detection products,” said Ms. Levin.

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy (Dollinger MM et al., 2018). The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVDR marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the US, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates with the intention of beginning its pivotal FDA clinical study in 2022 for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

