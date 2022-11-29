Acetanilide market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032
The global acetanilide market reach USD 10.05 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acetanilide market reach USD 10.05 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. Acetanilide is a colourless, odourless solid chemical that resembles a leaf or flake. It is also known as N-phenylacetamide, acetenyl, or acetanilid, and was previously known as Antifebrin. It's commonly utilized in the pharmaceutical, dye, and rubber sectors. Acetanilide, which can be synthetic or organic, was first used in medicine as a fever reducer in 1886. Its effectiveness in reducing pain was recognized soon after, and it was used for many years as an alternative to aspirin in treating common problems such as headaches, cramps, and so on. Acetanilide is synthesized in a non-dispersive manner. It is principally employed as an intermediary in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and dyes, as an additive for hydrogen peroxide and cellulose ester varnishes, and as a plasticizer and accelerator in the polymer and rubber industries. Acetanilide is made by replacing one of the hydrogens on the nitrogen atom with an acetyl group.
Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Reports Offerings: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-87671
Impact of COVID-19 on Acetanilide Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the world's healthcare delivery system. Governments all across the world have declared country-wide lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent health systems from collapsing. National and international travel have been hampered as a result of the lockdown applied in many nations, which has greatly disrupted the supply chain of numerous sectors around the world, consequently increasing the supply-demand gap. As a result, insufficient raw material supply is likely to slow acetanilide manufacturing, severely impacting market growth.
Acetanilide market, by Type
The type segment is divided into Powder, Liquid, And Crystal. The Powder is account for highest market share. Acetanilide is used to stabilize cellulose ester varnishes and as a hydrogen peroxide breakdown inhibitor. It has also been used as an intermediator in the manufacture of rubber accelerators, colours and dye intermediates, and camphor.
Acetanilide market, by Application
The application segment is divided into Dyes, Rubber, Pharmaceuticals, And Others. The Pharmaceutical segment is expected to highest growth in the market. Acetanilide is an analgesic and fever-reducing agent. It belongs to the same medication class as acetaminophen. This solid substance is used to stabilize cellulose ester varnishes and as an inhibitor in hydrogen peroxide. In the pharmaceutical sector, acetanilide is also used to make 4-acetamidobenzenesulfonyl chloride, a critical intermediary in the synthesis of sulfa medicines. It is also utilized as a precursor in the production of penicillin and other pharmaceuticals.
Acetanilide market, Based on Regional Analysis
The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.
The highest market share for acetanilide pharmaceuticals worldwide is held by North America, followed by Europe.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the predicted timeframe. Due to the increase in consumption of acetanilide in end-use industries such as paints, adhesives, and plastics in the region, there is a rise in the demand for acetanilide in the production of dyes and coatings, and therefore is anticipated to drive the global acetanilide market.
Some key Points of the Global Acetanilide Market Report are:
• An in-depth global acetanilide market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
• Major companies operating in the global acetanilide market, which include RLG Group, Kutch Chemical Industry, Bodal Chemicals, Dessica Chemicals, Pragna Dye Chem, Penta Manufacturing, Corbion, Eurisotop, CDH, Sisco Research Laboratories, Amogh Chemicals, Sunny Chemicals.
• Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global acetanilide market
• Impact of COVID-19 on the global acetanilide market
Would you like to ask a question? Ask Our Expert: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-87671
Jemim Haque
Quince Market Insights
+91 8411920146
email us here