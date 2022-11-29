Outlook on the Diabetes Nutrition Global Market to 2028 - Development of Innovative Diabetes Nutritional Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global diabetes nutrition market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global diabetes nutrition market to grow with a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on diabetes nutrition market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2028 to 2028.

The report on diabetes nutrition market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global diabetes nutrition market over the period of 2028 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global diabetes nutrition market over the period of 2028 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing population of diabetic patients

Growing geriatric population

2) Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding nutritional deficiencies among diabetic population

3) Opportunities

Development of innovative diabetes nutritional products

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the diabetes nutrition market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the diabetes nutrition market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global diabetes nutrition market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Diabetes Nutrition Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode of Administration

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Diabetes Nutrition Market

4. Diabetes Nutrition Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration

5.1. Enteral

5.2. Oral

6. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form

6.1. Powder

6.2. Liquid

7. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Retail Pharmacies

7.3. Online

8. Global Diabetes Nutrition Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration

8.1.2. North America Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form

8.1.3. North America Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Diabetes Nutrition Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration

8.2.2. Europe Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form

8.2.3. Europe Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.4. Europe Diabetes Nutrition Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Nutrition Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Diabetes Nutrition Market by Mode of Administration

8.4.2. RoW Diabetes Nutrition Market by Form

8.4.3. RoW Diabetes Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.4. RoW Diabetes Nutrition Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Diabetes Nutrition Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Nestle SA

9.2.2. Fresenius Kabi AG

9.2.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2.4. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

9.2.5. Danone SA

9.2.6. Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

9.2.7. Unilever Plc

9.2.8. Kellogg Company

9.2.9. Zen Health Japan Co. Ltd.

9.2.10. The Hershey Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pypu3z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets