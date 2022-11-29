Ranpak Announces Michael A. Jones Stepping Down as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, North America

Mr. Jones to continue to serve as a member of the board of directors

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") PACK, a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that Michael A. Jones is stepping down from his role as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, North America. Mr. Jones will continue to serve as a non-employee member of the board of directors.

"I'd like to express my sincere gratitude for Mike's commitment and contributions to Ranpak," said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. "His leadership over the past three years has enabled us to make significant progress towards our key goals in North America and I look forward to his continued involvement at the Board level."

Ranpak has commenced a search to identify a candidate to succeed Mr. Jones as Managing Director, North America; the position will be located at its global headquarters in Concord, Ohio.

