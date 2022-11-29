Wellbeing Subsidiary Mindscape Treats its 1,000th Patient

Clinic reaches patient milestone in less than two years since being acquired by Wellbeing Digital Sciences

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. ("Wellbeing" or the "Company") MEDI KONEF SQ2, an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that its subsidiary Mindscape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC ("Mindscape" or the "Clinic"), has treated its 1,000th patient with IV Ketamine Therapy for treatment-resistant mood disorders, mental health disorders and chronic pain conditions.

Ketamine is an anesthetic that has been used for over 50 years and is now being investigated across the nation as an off-label treatment of psychiatric disorders and pain conditions. Today, Mindscape aims to help facilitate patient healing using low-dose IV ketamine treatments. The Clinic reached the patient milestone in less than two years since its acquisition by Wellbeing, demonstrating the great need for this breakthrough treatment.

"In addition to the Clinic's remarkable efficiency and reduction in treatment times, the clinical advantages of IV Ketamine therapy have also become increasingly evident," said Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing Digital Sciences. "Ketamine has taken on a new life and is used more often to treat mood disorders, major depressive disorder, chronic pain, and other conditions that can make a person feel helpless or lost. We believe ketamine infusion therapy is the future of treating depression and can be a new light to a person whom other treatment options have failed."

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our mission to provide customized ketamine therapy while being mindful of the cost, and emotional, mental, and physical needs of our patients," added Dr. Michael Ho, Medical Director of Mindscape Ketamine. "Through this innovative way of treating mental health and pain conditions, we continue to help patients reap the benefits of ketamine therapy and lead happier flourishing lives."

ABOUT MINDSCAPE KETAMINE & INFUSION THERAPY

Subsidiary of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy, PLLC is a clinic in Houston, Texas, offering affordable delivery of concierge IV ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant mood disorders, mental health disorders, and chronic pain conditions. Operated by Dr. Quang Henderson, a licensed Board-Certified Emergency Physician with over 20 years of experience with ketamine, Mindscape assists people dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, and other mood disorders using the medical procedure of IV ketamine treatments in low dose, high dose, or private sessions.

Mindscape is the only IV ketamine clinic in Houston to offer virtual reality-based guided meditation to complement IV ketamine infusions in the treatment of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and other mood disorders. For additional information, please visit mindscapeketamine.com.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

