KemPharm Announces Appointment of Christopher Posner as New Independent Director

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. KMPH (KemPharm, or the Company), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS) and neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and related treatment areas, today announced the appointment of Christopher Posner to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Posner is currently the president and CEO of Cara Therapeutics CARA, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. He brings more than 20 years of global pharmaceutical experience to KemPharm, including expertise in preparing and executing commercial product launches.

"Chris is a tremendous addition to KemPharm's Board as we continue to drive our strategic transformation and intensify our clinical, regulatory and pre-commercial activities in anticipation of multiple value-building opportunities from our arimoclomol and KP1077 programs," said Richard W. Pascoe, Executive Chairman of KemPharm. "In particular, we look forward to benefiting from Chris' expertise in building commercial organizations and managing product launches, which will prove beneficial to KemPharm and our goal of building a rare disease sales organization focused on bringing novel treatments to patients suffering from rare CNS, neurological and lysosomal storage disorder diseases."

Mr. Posner's career is highlighted by broad experience in commercial and marketing operations and product management at both large and specialty pharmaceutical companies, where he has focused on commercializing novel therapies addressing life altering conditions, including XELJANZ® and ENBREL®. Prior to joining Cara Therapeutics, Mr. Posner was President and Chief Executive Officer of LEO Pharma, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of LEO Pharma A/S. Prior to joining LEO, Mr. Posner was the Head of Worldwide Commercial Operations at R-Pharma-US, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on oncology and chronic immune disorders. Previously, Mr. Posner held roles of increasing responsibility in senior management positions in commercial and marketing operations at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Endo International plc. Mr. Posner holds an M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a B.A. in economics from Villanova University.

"I welcome the opportunity to join KemPharm at a very exciting period for the company," said Mr. Posner. "KemPharm anticipates multiple value drivers over the next 12 months, including the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial for KP1077 in idiopathic hypersomnia prior to the end of the year and the resubmission of an NDA for arimoclomol as early as the third quarter of 2023. I am eager to work with the Board and management to capitalize on these and other opportunities to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare CNS and neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and related treatment areas. KemPharm has a diverse product portfolio, combining a clinical-stage development pipeline with NDA-stage and commercial assets. The pipeline includes arimoclomol, an orally-delivered, first-in-class investigational product candidate for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), and KP1077, which the Company is developing as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare neurological sleep disorder, and narcolepsy. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AZSTARYS®, a once-daily treatment for ADHD in patients age six years and older containing KemPharm's prodrug, serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), which is being commercialized by Corium, Inc. in the U.S. The FDA has also approved APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, KemPharm's prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen, which is being commercialized by KVK-Tech, Inc. in the U.S. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Early access programs are made available by KemPharm, Inc. and its affiliates, and are subject to the Company's Early Access Program (EAP) policy as published on its website at www.kempharm.com. Participation in these programs is subject to the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction under which each respective program is operated. Eligibility for participation in any such program is at the discretion of the treating physician.

