With A CAGR Of 12.4%, US to Dominate the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Industry in 2032, Fact.MR Report

The Growing Need For Automation In Various Industries And Manufacturing Facilities Is One Of The Major Factors That Is Accelerating The Growth Of The Automated Guided Vehicle Market

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Guided Vehicle market reached a valuation of US$ 3.05 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 12.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 9.9 Billion. According to Fact.MR, increasing industrialization across the globe is one of the major factors that is expected to augment the demand for automated guided vehicles in oil & gas, transportation, and construction industry. Growing demand can be attributed to advanced features offered by automated guided vehicles such as fuel efficiency and customized material handling, which will further shape the sales outlook of the market.



The market’s growth is attributed to limited awareness and penetration of industry automation in various countries. However, the automated guided vehicles market has been gaining momentum, owing to increasing laser guided AGV’s production and reduced labor costs.

The integration of Industry 4.0 concepts has led the conventional industrial facilities to develop into smart, networked as well as highly efficient automated facilities. Also, the Industry 4.0 has the ability to transform a manufacturing facility into a self-contained operation as it is a single automated unit that incorporates computers, industrial automation systems, and robots. A network of linked devices creates a smart architecture capable of making decentralized choices. In addition, the rise of Industry 4.0 is transforming the way warehouses operate & Industry 4.0 also intends to establish a productive working environment in which people and robots can collaborate well.

Moreover, the integration of Industry 4.0 and robots would turn processes into an industrial space with greater automation system coordination. This integration will enable high-velocity operations at lower costs along with making it time-critical, in the extremely demanding and constantly expanding supply chain environment. Furthermore, the deployment of Industry 4.0 technology has aided active communication between warehouse activities along with improving warehouse system coordination and assists warehouse operators in performing time-critical as well as high-velocity activities at a reduced cost, which in turn is escalating the growth of the automated guided vehicle market growth over the analysis period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 1.5% was recorded for the Automated Guided Vehicle market from 2017-2022

In FY 2022, the Automated Guided Vehicle market reached a valuation of US$ 3.05 Billion

The market is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 10.0% in 2023

By Vehicle Type, the Forklift Trucks Segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 12.3% value CAGR

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Automated Guided Vehicle in the US will likely expand at a 12.4% CAGR

The Automated Guided Vehicle market in India is expected to expand at a 12.3% CAGR

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Automated Guided Vehicle Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Automated Guided Vehicle in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In January 2022, KUKA AG signed a contract with Ford Otosan for the supply of more than 700 robots for Ford’s next-generation electrical and connected commercial vehicle projects. The contract marks a continuation of the company’s partnership, which has been in place for more than 20 years.

In April 2021, JBT Corporation exhibited its Warehouse Freezer AGV, which operates in an array of temperatures from -10°F to 110°F. It operates with a lift capacity of 2,500 pounds. The automatic guided vehicle (AGV) features a triple-stage hydraulic mast, which has an integrated side shift and tilt. Additionally, it provides a variety of lift heights, ranging from 357 inches (or less) to the top of its forks, to 422 inches.

Prominent Automated Guided Vehicle Service Players

Addverb Technologies

Aichi Machine Industry Co., Ltd.

China SME Group Co., Ltd

DAIFUKU GROUP

Egemin Automation Inc.

GreyOrange

GRIDBOTS

JBT Corporation

KOLEC

Konecranes

KUKA AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

SHENZHEN MIRCOLOMAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

System Logistics S.p.A.

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Key Segments Covered in the Automated Guided Vehicle Industry Survey

By Vehicle Type : Tow Vehicles Unit Load Carriers Pallet Trucks Assembly Line Vehicles Forklift Trucks Other Types

By Navigation Technology : Laser Guidance Magnetic Guidance Inductive Guidance Optical Tape Guidance Vision Guidance Others

By Battery : Lead Battery Lithium-Ion Battery Nickel-based Battery Others

By Application : Transportation Storage Distribution Assembly Packaging Waste Handling

By End-User : Automotive Manufacturing Food & Beverages Aerospace Healthcare Logistics Retail

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Automated Guided Vehicle market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of vehicle type (tow vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, forklift trucks, and other types), by navigation technology (laser guidance, magnetic guidance, inductive guidance, optical tape guidance, vision guidance, and others), by battery (lead battery, lithium-ion battery, nickel-based battery, and others), by application (transportation, storage, distribution, assembly, packaging, and waste handling), end-user (automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, and retail), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

