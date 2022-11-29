Health Ingredients Market Size Expected to Reach US$117.3 Billion with CAGR of 7.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Arthritis Patients Consider Natural Health Ingredients to be Highly Effective is Enhancing the Health Ingredients Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Health Ingredients Market Size is estimated to reach $117.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Consumers all around the world are seeking food and beverage items that have been scientifically verified to have health advantages. In addition, they are adopting a more holistic approach to health, wellbeing, and nutrition, which is driving the demand for healthy ingredients. Fatty acids, probiotics, prebiotics, protein, nutritional lipids, and functional carbohydrates, among other ingredients, are high on the priority list of customers resulting in greater health advantages. Consumption of omega-3 fatty acid-based supplements and food products, for example, is widely promoted around the world in the belief that something protects against heart diseases such as cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for more than 17.6 million deaths per year in 2019. Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) are employed for bone and brain health in addition to heart problems. The demand for health components such as omega-3, vitamins, omega-6, and probiotics is rapidly expanding as consumers focus more on fitness, wellbeing, and nutrition from a holistic perspective. Furthermore, an increase in consumers seeking products with extra functional benefits and claim substantiation to satisfy their unique health needs are some of the factors driving the Health Ingredients Market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, highly informed people knowing the benefits of Health Ingredients and high healthcare expenditure.

2. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing demand for Health Ingredients.

3. The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is estimated to drive the market growth of the Health Ingredients Market. Owing to the side effects of Health Ingredients, the market’s growth might get impeded. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Health Ingredients Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Health Ingredients Market based on product type can be further segmented into Vitamins and Minerals, Omega PUFA, Probiotics & Prebiotics, Amino Acids, Proteins & Peptides, Fibers, Botanical Extracts. Vitamins and Minerals held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. Vitamins and Minerals are nutrients that our bodies require in order to develop and operate properly. A, C, D, E, and K, as well as the B vitamins thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), pyridoxal (B6), cobalamin (B12), biotin, and folate/folic acid, are all recognized vitamins. Calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, chloride, magnesium, iron, zinc, iodine, Sulphur, cobalt, copper, fluoride, manganese, and selenium are all vital minerals for good health.

3. The Milk Beverages segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to rising demand for milk and milk-related products. Vitamin D, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin A are all found in abundance in these beverages. As a result, they can give beneficial nourishment and aid in the reduction of nutritional deficiencies.

4. The Health Ingredients Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 33% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts on account of the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders owing to vitamin and supplement deficiency. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing, over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

5. Malnutrition, viral and diarrheal disease, and respiratory sickness are all linked to vitamin A deficiency. Also, Xerophthalmia (abnormal dryness of the eyes) affects 5 to 10 million children each year, with 500,000 instances resulting in visual loss. Moreover, Subclinical vitamin A insufficiency affects over 100 million children worldwide, with over one million deaths each year.

6. Vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin C, are widely eaten to minimize the chance of developing bone and health problems. Vitamin D is necessary for the development of strong, healthy bones and teeth. According to the CDC, arthritis affects 24% of all adults in the United States or 58.5 million individuals in 2021. It is one of the most common causes of work incapacity. Moreover, according to the American orthopedic association 2020, Vitamin D is necessary for the formation, maintenance, and operation of the musculoskeletal system.

7. Patients with vitamin A & D poisoning experience hypercalcemia symptoms such as nausea, dehydration, and constipation, as well as hypercalciuria symptoms such as polyuria and kidney stones. In a Canadian national survey, over 80% of children aged 1-3 years who took dietary supplements consumed vitamin A and niacin at levels above the upper limit. In the U.S., excessive intake was noted for vitamin A (97%) and zinc (68%) among toddlers who were given supplements.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Health Ingredients industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Associated British Foods

3. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

5. BASF SE

