Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 309,968 in the last 365 days.

Investors who lost Money with shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE).

Investors who purchased Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) shares prior to December 2020 and continue to hold any of their Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 29, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants, inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application for Ampion, inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study, and that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Investors who lost Money with shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.