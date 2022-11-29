GBT Received a Notice of Publication for its Microchip Reliability Verification and Auto-Correction, Non-Provisional Patent Application

/EIN News/ -- The patent application covers an advanced IC’s nodes reliability challenges, with the goal of enabling optimal IC’s electrical characteristics, higher reliability and longer life span

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCHD ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received a notice of publication for its microchip’s reliability verification and auto-correction EDA patent application, which has an internal project’s code name of Epsilon. As integrated circuits (ICs) manufacturing node is constantly scaling down, design firms are facing broad spectrum, complex challenges in the electrical reliability domain, which is dictated by the laws of physics. High performance computing systems require optimal electrical and thermal characteristics to ensure reliability consistency, and accuracy of the processed data. Advanced integrated circuits are the core of these systems and need to function with a high level of dependability. Particularly in the fields of medicine, aviation, transportation, data storage and communication, microchip’s reliability factor has become a crucial factor.

GBT’s Epsilon patent application introduces innovative methods and systems seek to address advanced semiconductor node’s physics with the goal of ensuring a high level of reliability, optimal thermal design, lower power consumption and high performance. The technology is designed to analyze an IC’s layout using machine learning algorithms and to identify electrical reliability flaws. The patent application describes the detection and automatic correction of these reliability issues early during the IC’s design phase. Neural networks will be performing data analysis, identification, categorization, and reasoning about executing the IC layout automatic correction. The goal of this technology is to allow IC designers to analyze and fix circuits more efficiently, in real-time, and get visibility into electrical issues early during the design stages.

The goal of this technology is to target the microchip’s early design stages electrical and power analysis to identify potential failures and provide an on-the-fly solution which theoretically can save weeks to months of engineering re-design time. The technology is powered by GBT’s machine learning algorithms for rapid image recognition and vast data analysis, especially for advanced manufacturing nodes like 5nm and below.

“Our Epsilon patent application seeks to protect our intellectual property relating to an EDA computer program designed to provide an automatic check, detection and automatic correction of electrical reliability violations within an IC’s mask layout database. With today’s advanced nanometer nodes, the ability to analyze and address reliability parameters is crucial to mitigate risk of system degradation, overheating, and possible malfunctions. As IC’s manufacturing nodes are constantly scaling down, layout electrical characteristics analysis is becoming much more complex and time-consuming process, addressing challenging physics phenomenon. Our Epsilon patent application seeks to protect an intelligent, design productivity enhancement solution for these complexities. The technology is designed to be an on-the-fly electrical analysis to enable chip designers to address these reliability issues early during the design stage, keeping their hands on the pulse of the entire microchip's power management, thermal behavior and overall performance” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched and fully developed, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com