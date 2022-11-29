Censinet and KLAS to Recognize Cybersecurity Transparent Leaders at RSNA 2022 Annual Meeting
Four Healthcare Vendor Organizations Recertify Commitment to Ongoing Cyber Transparency; InsiteOne Achieves First Time Cybersecurity Transparent Designation
We are proud to be working with Censient and KLAS Research to put cybersecurity at the top of the agenda when it comes to innovation adoption and implementation.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, and KLAS Research, a leading healthcare research and insights firm, will recognize a special group of healthcare vendor organizations who have recertified their Cybersecurity Transparent status at the RSNA 2022 Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL on November 27 to December 1. These Cybersecurity Transparent vendors include:
— Dave Cook, CEO of InsiteOne
AGFA HealthCare
BD
QGenda
Sectra
By recertifying their Cybersecurity Transparent status these organizations demonstrate their ongoing commitment to strengthen and communicate their cyber preparedness, maturity, and resilience to providers and payers looking for Best in KLAS solutions. In addition, InsiteOne LLC, the industry’s pioneering leader in healthcare data archiving and management solutions, has achieved Cybersecurity Transparent designation for the first time.
“InsiteOne is honored to achieve Cybersecurity Transparent status and delighted to demonstrate our cyber maturity to the broader healthcare industry,” said Dave Cook, CEO of InsiteOne. “We are proud to be working with Censient and KLAS Research to put cybersecurity at the top of the agenda when it comes to innovation adoption and implementation.”
“Cybersecurity maturity is now a critical, core purchasing criteria for providers looking for Best in KLAS solutions,” said Taylor Davis, President of KLAS Research. “We congratulate these vendors on their Cybersecurity Transparency status and thank them for their continued dedication to elevating cybersecurity preparedness across the healthcare industry.”
“Censinet congratulates InsiteOne as well as those who have recertified their Cybersecurity Transparent status,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “With no end in sight to the ransomware epidemic, we are privileged to continue working with KLAS and are honored to recognize all of these Cybersecurity Transparent leaders who continue to proactively communicate and strengthen their cyber maturity to safeguard patient care.”
With now more than 65 healthcare vendor organizations and 200+ products recognized as Cybersecurity Transparent by Censinet and KLAS Research, rapid market adoption of this designation continues to reflect the critical importance of cyber maturity and preparedness in the evaluation, implementation, and use of software and services across the healthcare ecosystem. For a full list of Cybersecurity Transparent organizations, please visit https://klasresearch.com/censinet.
As part of its annual benchmark report Best in KLAS® 2022 Awards: Software and Services, KLAS added a category under software and services that signifies if a product has gone through a Censinet risk assessment and received a “Cybersecurity Transparent” designation, indicating that the product meets the rigorous requirements for deployment and integration into a healthcare provider’s environment.
To meet with a Censinet or KLAS Research representative about the Cybersecurity Transparent initiative at RSNA 2022 Annual Meeting, please send an email to info@censinet.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based risk exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com.
About InsiteOne
InsiteOne is passionate about solving the challenges facing the healthcare and life sciences industries. We are leveraging our decades of experience in medical imaging, business management, data center operations, and healthcare technologies to drive the next generation of healthcare data management. Learn more at https://insiteone.com
###
Justyn Thompson
Censinet
+1 (617) 221-6875
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn