President Tsai welcomes Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia to Taiwan

On November 28, a delegation led by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia arrived in Taiwan at the invitation of our government for a five-day state visit until December 2. Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that President Tsai Ing-wen extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Pierre and his delegation on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan.

Spokesperson Chang stated that on the morning of November 29, President Tsai will welcome the delegation with military honors at the Presidential Office, before engaging in an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual concern. At noon that same day, President Tsai will host a state banquet for the delegation at the Presidential Office.

Spokesperson Chang stated that this marks the prime minister's first trip to Taiwan since taking office in July of 2021, and that his visit coincides with the 15th anniversary of the resumption of our diplomatic relations, making this a highly significant moment in the deepening of our bilateral ties. The prime minister's delegation includes several key cabinet members such as Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training Shawn A. Edward; Chair of the Board of the National Insurance Corporation Evaristus Jn Marie; and Chair of the Board of the Saint Lucia Development Bank Daryl Raymond.

Over the past few years, Spokesperson Chang said, Prime Minister Pierre has voiced strong support for Taiwan's international participation many times in international venues. Noting that Taiwan and Saint Lucia enjoy frequent and growing cooperation in many areas including public health and medicine, agriculture, education, information technology, the youth economy, and sustainable development, the spokesperson added that for more than two years, we have also collaborated to address the challenges of the pandemic.

Spokesperson Chang stated that Saint Lucia is Taiwan's staunch ally, and expressed hope that this visit by Prime Minister Pierre and his delegation will help deepen our bilateral partnership and further the prosperity and well-being of our peoples, as we continue to work together toward sustainable global development in the post-pandemic era.