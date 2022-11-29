Antibody Drug Conjugate Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications Of Monoclonal Antibodies Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibody Drug Conjugate Market size is estimated to reach $10.32 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antibody-Drug Conjugate indicates monoclonal antibodies conjugated to cytotoxic agents. It utilizes antibodies that are particular to tumor cell-surface proteins and therefore, possess tumor particularity and efficacy unattainable with conventional medications. Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) refers to a biopharmaceutical product where monoclonal antibodies are connected to biologically effective medications (tiny molecules) shaping a conjugate. Antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs are a class of biopharmaceutical medications planned as a targeted therapy for healing cancer. Dissimilar to chemotherapy, ADCs are aimed to target and destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy cells.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15696/antibody-drug-conjugate-market.html

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Antibody Drug Conjugate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of cancer resulting in heightened awareness of cancer and the upsurge in the application of antibody-drug conjugate involving monoclonal antibodies amidst the population in the North American region.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market growth is being driven by the rising pervasiveness of cancer, the surging application of antibody-drug conjugate involving monoclonal antibodies, and the surging R&D activities for the evolution of new therapeutics. However, the binding government regulations, the soaring cost of procedures, and the dearth of funds are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market report

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15696

Segmental Analysis:

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type:The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market based on product type can be further segmented into Adcetris, Kadcyla, and Others. The Kadcyla Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing application of KADCYLA as targeted therapy and prescription medication utilized as an adjuvant (consequent to surgery) treatment for HER2-positive early breast cancer when the patient has taken neoadjuvant (prior to surgery) treatment inclusive of a taxane and trastuzumab (Herceptin ®) and there is cancer remaining in the tissue eliminated at the time of surgery. The enhanced survival rate in HER2-positive patients is further propelling the growth of the Kadcyla segment. Furthermore, the Adcetris segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of Adcetris for newly diagnosed mature grown-ups with Stage 3 or 4 classical Hodgkin lymphoma as targeted therapy.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market based on the application can be further segmented into Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovary Cancer, Lung Cancer, Skin Cancer, Brain Tumor, and Others. The Breast Cancer Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of breast cancer worldwide. In the beginning, HER2-positive breast cancer was connected with a high rate of reoccurrence and reduced rate of survival. With the accessibility of trastuzumab and other particular HER2 antigen-targeted therapy, there have been enhanced results for this kind of cancer treatment. The surging R&D for breast cancer treatment and enhanced survival rate is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Blood Cancer segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the raised pervasiveness of blood cancer and endorsement of antibody-drug conjugate medications and investigations through clinical trials in the treatment of blood cancer probably as targeted therapy.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Antibody Drug Conjugate Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the extensive augmentation of ingenious technologies in U.S., Canada, and Mexico in the region. The soaring progress of clinical information and surging application of antibody-drug conjugates as a targeted therapy for cancer is further driving the growth of the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market in this region. The increasing predominance of breast cancer and the existence of superior healthcare infrastructure is further propelling the growth of the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market in the North American region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antibody Drug Conjugate industry are:

1. Seagen Inc.

2. ImmunoGen Inc.

3. Mersana Therapeutics

4. Pfizer Inc.

5. F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Click on the following link to buy the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15696

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Antibody Testing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19287/antibody-testing-market.html

B. Immunohistochemistry Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16715/immunohistochemistry-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062