Global Oleochemicals Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

According to ‘Oleochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oleochemicals market size is expected to grow from $22.85 billion in 2021 to $24.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38%. The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach $32.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.38%. The increased demand for sustainable plastics is expected to propel the oleochemical market.

The oleochemicals global market consists of sales of oleochemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to chemical compounds sourced from vegetables, plants, and animal oils that can be used as raw materials in a variety of industries such as lubricants, pharmaceuticals, plastic, rubber, and animal feed industries. Hydrolysis is the primary method for converting animal and plant oils and fats into oleochemicals. When natural triglycerides are exposed to water, heat, and pressure, they separate into crude glycerin and mixed fatty acids.

Global Oleochemicals Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the oleochemicals global market. Major companies operating in the oleochemical market are focused on providing technologically innovative solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position. These companies are innovating next-generation chemical solutions technologies into their solutions, such as bio-diluent, cosmetic emollient, dispersant, blowing agent management, rigid foam formulators, and others, to provide an alternative to fossil fuels.

Global Oleochemicals Market Segments

The global oleochemicals market is segmented:

By Product: Specialty Esters, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester, Glycerol Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines

By Application: Personal Care and Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, Food Processing, Textiles, Industrial, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

By Geography: The oleochemicals global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Cargill Inc., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, BASF SE, Oleon N.V., IOI Group Berhad, Wilmar International, Kao Corp, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries, KLK Oleo, SABIC, Evyap Oleo, Procter & Gamble Company, Croda Industrial Chemicals, and Ecogreen Oleochemicals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

