Global Protein Supplements Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the protein supplements market size is expected to grow from $16.88 billion in 2021 to $18.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.19%. The global protein supplements market size is expected to reach $25.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.31%. The rise in customer preference for food supplements is driving the protein supplements global market.

The protein supplements market consists of sales of protein supplements by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a nutritional supplement that contains protein and is intended to supplement the diet. A protein supplement helps in building muscles, repairing tissue, and producing enzymes and hormones. It also aids in weight loss and assists in the toning of muscles for athletes.

Global Protein Supplements Market Trends

The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the protein supplements global market. The companies operating in the protein supplement sector are focusing on entering into strategic partnerships to expand their market reach and leverage each other's resources in new product development and marketing activities.

Global Protein Supplements Market Segments

The global protein supplements market is segmented:

By Type: Protein Powder, Protein Bar, Ready to Drink

By Source: Plant-based, Animal-based

By Raw Material: Casein Protein Supplements, Whey Protein Supplements, Egg Protein Supplements, MPC Protein Supplements, Soy Protein Supplements

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Drug Stores

By Geography: The protein supplements global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides protein supplements global market overviews, analyzes and protein supplements market forecast market size and growth for the global protein supplements market, protein supplements market share, protein supplements market segments and geographies, protein supplements global market trends, protein supplements global market players, protein supplements global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The protein supplements global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Glanbia PLC, Abbott Laboratories (ABBOTT), Amway Corporation, Herbalife International of America, Inc., PepsiCo, AMCO Proteins, QuestNutrition, GNC Holdings, Maker Nutrition LLC, SUPPLEFORM, Vitaco Health Limited, Garden of Life, Melaleuca, Inc., Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, International Dehydrated Foods, Inc., Scitec Nutrition, and BRF.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

