Global Hydroponics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Hydroponics Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Hydroponics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydroponics market size is expected to grow from $11.33 billion in 2021 to $12.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.34%. The global hydroponics market size is expected to reach $18.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.26%. The growing demand for exotic vegetables is expected to propel the hydroponics market.

The hydroponics market consists of sales of hydroponics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the method of growing plants in a water-based, nutrient-rich solution. This approach allows roots to absorb nutrients from the water and meet their growth needs. Furthermore, this method can grow plants in liquid, sand, or gravel by adding nutrients. Farmers and growers widely use hydroponics to grow vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers hydroponically.

Global Hydroponics Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hydroponics market. Major companies operating in the hydroponics market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation hydroponics solutions and technologies into their services, such as nutrient film technique, Ebb and Flow System, wick system, communication technology, sensors, irrigation systems, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence systems, machine learning, computer vision, and others to grow plants in small spaces.

Global Hydroponics Market Segments

The global hydroponics market is segmented:

By Type: Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems

By Farming: Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming

By Crop Type: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers

By Geography: The global hydroponics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Hydroponics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AeroFarms, Freight Farms, ScottsMiracle-Gro, General Hydroponics Inc, American Hydroponics, Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Hortisystems UK Ltd., BitMantis Innovations, NGS, Veggitech, Greentech Organic Hydroponics System, and AmHydro.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

