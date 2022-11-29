Smart Highway Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Smart Highway Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Smart Highway Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart highway market size is expected to grow from $27.05 billion in 2021 to $32.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.82%. The global smart highway market size is expected to reach $62.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.78%. The development of smart cities is driving the smart highway global market.

The smart highway market consists of the sale of smart highway solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to technologically advanced roads integrated with advanced technologies and sensors for improved management and sustainable traffic flow. Smart highways can help reduce the alarming number of traffic fatalities and the hours wasted in backups. Smooth traffic flow results in more efficient fuel use and even fewer roads when they are constructed.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the smart highway global market. Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices collect information, such as trip time or weather conditions, and connect with other devices and systems in intelligent transportation systems to improve efficiency. Environmental sensors and computerized weather systems can alert a vehicle when they are going to reach a stretch of road with icy patches. When cars are equipped with sensors that can transmit information about road conditions to a centralized traffic system, traffic administrators can utilize this data to make adjustments, change traffic signals, and better guide traffic to minimize accidents.

By Technology: Intelligent Transportation Management System, Intelligent Management System, Communication System, Monitoring System, Others

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

By Geography: The smart highway global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG CSN, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, ALE International, AT&T Inc., Indra, Alcatel-Lucent, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Nippon Koei Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

