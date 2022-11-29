Antiemetic Drugs Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The refining infrastructure of hospitals and other medical facilities is contributing factor in the growth of the antiemetic drugs market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antiemetic Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antiemetic drugs fall under the category of therapeutic drugs which are taken into account to treat uncontrollable reflexes like nausea and vomiting. This uneasiness or sudden urge to eject the content of the stomach is often triggered by vestibular illnesses, digestion problems, pregnancy, and acts as an emetogenic chemotherapeutic agent. Dopamine receptors, histaminergic receptors, and various antagonists are used as first-line treatments to cure the urge to vomit. With advancements in mediums of transportation and connectivity many people nowadays are prone to motion sickness. While traveling it becomes hard for the brain to figure out whether the body is moving or motionless because various motion-sensing parts confuse it by sending contradictory signals. The outlook for the antiemetic drugs market is remarkably captivating with growing cancer complications worldwide. Heightened mobility of people with escalating per capita income, proliferation in cancer complications are factors set to drive the growth of the Antiemetic Drugs Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, the North America Antiemetic Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to the vast array of population receiving chemotherapy treatments which in turn enforces people to start on medications related to antiemetics. However, Asia-pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to a substantial shift of government’s focus to enhance the medicinal reach and pro-active budget allocation.

Enlarging research activities for novel drug discovery is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Antiemetic Drugs Market. Side-effects connected with the overuse of antiemetic drugs are said to reduce the market growth.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antiemetic Drugs Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Antiemetic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Application: The Antiemetic Drugs Market based on the application type can be further segmented into migraine, anesthesia, vestibular illnesses (=motion sickness), pregnancy, chemotherapy, opioid analgesics, palliative care, gastroenteritis, opioid-induced nausea. The chemotherapy and pregnancy-induced nausea and vomiting held the largest segment in 2021. The growth in cancer treatment procedures like chemotherapy is owing to the heightened number of cancer patients worldwide. Bad ingestion habits, excess use of alcohol and smoking, worsening pollution situations are some common reasons behind soaring cancer cases. Furthermore, nausea and vomiting are very common during pregnancies which have made usage of antiemetic drugs a norm. The vestibular illnesses and chemo-induced vomiting segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Antiemetic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel: The Antiemetic Drugs Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and others. The hospital segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the upsurging number of pregnancy treatments and cancer-associated treatments like chemotherapy. With rapid modernization, a huge shift in attitudes of people from treatments to prevention can be witnessed. Therefore, broadening health awareness among people encourages them to undergo all necessary procedures well in advance. Moreover, the refining infrastructure of hospitals and other medical facilities is contributing factor in the growth of the antiemetic drugs market. There are around 71 NCI designated Cancer hospitals within the 36 states and District of Columbia, which further eases the use of drugs pertaining to nausea. However, the retail pharmacies segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Antiemetic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The Antiemetic Drugs Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the higher prevalence of breast and lung cancer cases among the American population. Attributing to full-fledged economies North-American people enjoy a high standard of living. Additionally, they have access to the world’s best healthcare facilities such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories which is a prominent factor fueling the growth in the respective segment. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antiemetic Drugs Industry are:

1. Abbott

2. Sanofi-Aventis

3. GlaxoSmithKline

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

5. Merck & Co

