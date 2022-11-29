Strategies For Global Hadoop Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Hadoop Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Hadoop Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hadoop market size is expected to grow from $52.59 billion in 2021 to $74.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.64%. The global hadoop market size is expected to reach $292.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.81%. The increasing demand for data analytics is expected to propel the growth of the hadoop market.

The hadoop market consists of sales of the hadoop framework by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers an open-source system for storing and processing massive datasets ranging from gigabytes to petabytes. The platform distributes Hadoop big data and analytics operations among computing cluster nodes, breaking them down into smaller workloads that can be run in parallel by clustering several computers. The code in the Hadoop framework is primarily written in Java, however, some native code is written in C.

Global Hadoop Market Trends

Constant technological development in cloud-based services is a key trend gaining popularity in the hadoop market. Major companies operating in the hadoop market are focused on providing technologically advanced frameworks and platforms to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their framework and platforms, such as virtualization, grid computing, service-oriented architecture, artificial intelligence, mining, cloud computing, automated cloud orchestration, big data, data mining, and others to offer flexibility to businesses in using hadoop according to their needs.

Global Hadoop Market Segments

The global hadoop market is segmented:

By Type: Software, Application, Hardware, Services

By Deployment Model: On Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

By Enterprise size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By Application: Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Natural Resources, Trade and Transportation, Government, IT and ITES, Others

By Geography: The global hadoop market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

