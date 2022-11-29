Document Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 50% Through 2026

Document Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Document Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Document Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the document analytics market size is expected to grow from $1.10 billion in 2021 to $1.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.10%. The global document analytics market size is expected to grow to $8.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.58%. Rising initiatives to digitize content are a significant factor driving the growth of the document analytics market.

The document analytics global market consists of the sale of document analytics technologies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to the usage of natural language processing (NLP) to automate repetitive document processing operations or to obtain a better understanding of the documents' content.

Global Document Analytics Market Trends

Adoption of advanced technologies is a key trend in the document analytics market. The key players in the document analytics sector are developing advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Document Analytics Market Segments

The global document analytics market is segmented:

By Product Type: Solutions, Services, Professional Services, Managed Services

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Others

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Geography: The global document analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Document Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABBYY, Celaton, Extract, HCL, HyperScience, IBM, Kofax, WorkFusion, Hyland, Datamatics, Automation, AntWorks, Parascript, Infrrd, and OpenText.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

