Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

The rapid rise in the global geriatric population is a key factor driving the market for Reverse Shoulder ArthroplastyHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market size is estimated to be approximately $1.9 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty is a kind of shoulder arthroplasty that makes use of a convex glenoid hemispheric ball and a concave humerus articulating cup for reconstructing the glenohumeral joint. Some of the most common reasons for undergoing Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty include arthritis of the shoulder joint surface and torn or damaged rotator cuff tendon (pseudoparalysis). Inspection for the prominence of the humeral head anteriorly (anterosuperior escape) with an elevation of the arm and monitoring the range of motion of the arm are some of the key physical exams conducted by the physician to determine if a patient requires Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty. The rapid rise in the research and development activities in the field of reverse shoulder arthroplasty is a key factor driving the growth of the industry during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market in the year 2021. The presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies for Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty procedures in the region are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the segment.
Rapid growth in the global geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period as the risk of arthritis and tendon damage significantly increases with age.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market report.
However, post-surgery complications are a major factor that is projected to hamper the market growth of the Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Industry.
Segmental Analysis:
Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Segment Analysis – By Procedure Type: Based on Product Type, the Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market can be segmented into Total Shoulder Arthroplasty, and Ream & Run Arthroplasty. The Total Shoulder Arthroplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Total Shoulder Arthroplasty involves the removal of several portions of the shoulder joint. The removed portions are then replaced with artificial implants to reduce pain and restore the range of rotation and mobility. The rapid growth of the segment can be attributed to the high success rate of the procedure. According to the Hospital for Special Surgery, 95% of patients have pain-free functioning of their shoulder one year after surgery.
Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Based on Application, the Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market can be further segmented into Post-Fracture Shoulder Reconstruction, Total Joint Replacement, and Others. The Post-Fracture Shoulder Reconstruction segment accounted for the largest share of the Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the geography segment of the Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Market in 2021 with a share of approximately 35%. The rapid growth of the segment can be attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare sector in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the favorable reimbursement policies present in North America also play a crucial role in market growth as it significantly reduces the out-of-pocket expense for the patients who undergo the procedure, thereby making them more affordable. For instance, according to the Congressional Research Service, approximately 298 million people, or 91.4% of the U.S. population had health insurance coverage in 2020.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty industry are:
1. DePuy Synthes
2. Wright Medical Group Inc.
3. Zimmer Biomet
4. Smith and Nephew
5. DJO Global Inc.
