Magna to Take CES 2023 by Storm With Latest Tech for a Better World of Mobility

Magna to display future-ready solutions at CES 2023

Mobility tech company will flex the ‘Power of Magna’ across four areas of complete vehicle and systems expertise

Interactive exhibit is located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #4425

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is gearing up among the world’s leading innovators at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, where it will illustrate its world-class mobility solutions for a safer, more sustainable future for all. The company will highlight its latest technologies in the areas of eco-innovation, driver assistance, distinction and experience, and new mobility – reinforcing how the company’s complete vehicle and systems expertise enables it to develop unique solutions in these areas. Magna’s exhibit will be in booth #4425 at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“The automotive landscape is rapidly evolving, and CES allows us to kick off the new year by asserting our prime position in making future-ready solutions a reality,” said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “Magna has a clear vision to create a better world of mobility, and we look forward to joining our stakeholders in discussions and experiences, showcasing how Magna is leading the auto industry in redefining the movement of people and things.”

One of the highlights of Magna’s booth will be the first public display of the company’s morphing surfaces, which will be on display with its Mezzo™ Plus front panel. This aerodynamic system can change the exterior shape of a vehicle and adapt to improve efficiency and functionality. The company will also be showcasing a new SmartAccess™ solution that eliminates the need for a b-pillar, improving accessibility to the vehicle cabin.

Other Magna technologies on display at CES include:

Magna will also host the Women of Inforum@CES 2023 networking event in conjunction with Inforum, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the careers of women and building talent initiatives at companies. The reception will be held at the Magna booth on Friday, January 6, 2023 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST.

Ongoing updates on Magna at CES are available at magna.com/CES2023 or through its social media channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

TAGS

CES, Technology, Electrification, ADAS, New Mobility, Connectivity, Sustainability

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Global Director of Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.631.5396

ABOUT MAGNA

We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 170,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 345 manufacturing operations and 90 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mirrors & lighting, mechatronics and roof systems. Magna also has electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bee1abb-0b1c-4fea-9a52-f049e630dfbf