Play-to-earn Game 0xBattleGround closes Seed Round at $27 million valuation
EINPresswire.com/ -- New play-to-earn game 0xBattleGround announced Monday that it successfully completed its Seed Round in under one week at a $27 million valuation.
Lead investors of the capital raise were Venture Society, iBLOXX Proprietary Trading and Crypto Oasis, the fastest growing Web3 Ecosystem in the World.
0xBattleGround is a play-to-earn game that sets new standards in the blockchain-based gaming universe. The third person shooter game focuses on intuitive gameplay and seamless blockchain integration, so even a complete novice crypto user can enjoy the game.
With the help of the blockchain, all in-game assets are NFTs and allow full ownership rights for the players. In 0XBattleground, players can profit from their skill and performance by selling the earned NFTs on the crypto market.
Domenik Maier
iBLOXX Capital AG
info@ibloxx.com