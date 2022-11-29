Insights Into The Global Special Steel Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Special Steel Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Special Steel Global Market Report 2022”, the special steel industry is predicted to reach a value of $174.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The special steel market is expected to grow to $222.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Increasing consumption of special steel in the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the special steel market going forward.

Key Trends In The Special Steel Market

Increasing investments in special steel industries is a key trend gaining popularity in the special steel market. Major companies are investing in the special steel industry to strengthen their position in the special steel market. For instance, in March 2021, BMW Group, a Germany-based luxury vehicle company, is investing in an innovative method for CO2-free steel production developed by American startup Boston Metal, through its venture capital fund, BMW Ventures. The investment is part of the BMW Group’s far-reaching sustainability activities aimed at significantly reducing CO2 emissions across the supplier network.

Overview Of The Special Steel Market

The special steel market consists of sales of special steel products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for manufacturing and maintenance components in a variety of applications, from smartphones to everyday home appliances to automobiles and other transportation equipment that is crucial to modern society. Special steel refers to specialty steel as value-added steel that is transformed from normal finished steel through coating, plating, and heat treatment into highly valuable steel that can be used in a variety of strategic applications and is created by combining iron with different elements.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Stainless Steel, Structural Steel, Tool and Die Steel

• By Grade: 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Duplex Series, Other Grade

• By Application: Automotive, Construction, Consumer Appliances, Manufacturing, Petrochemicals, Shipping And Packaging

• By Geography: The global special steel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Posco, JFE Holdings Inc, Gerdau, ThyssenKrupp Stainless, Aperam S.A, Outokumpu, Dongbei Special Steel Group Co. Ltd, Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd, AK Steel Holdings Corporation, Baosteel Group, Nippon Steel Corporation

