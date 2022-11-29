CanLift Announces New XCMG Rough Terrain Scissor Lifts Available at All Locations

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd. (“CanLift”), an aerial equipment and material handling company, announces it is expanding its product line with two new rough terrain scissor lifts from the leading heavy equipment manufacturing company, XCMG. CanLift will have the XCMG XG4390RT and XG5390RT scissor lifts available for both rent and sale immediately.

XCMG equipment offers long-term reliability and superior quality at competitive pricing as the company utilizes the most advanced automation manufacturing processes to ensure all customers are able to compete with established manufacturers. XCMG was placed third for top construction equipment manufacturers globally by KHL Group’s “Yellow Table 2021”.

“CanLift is expanding its product line to meet the needs of our customers. We guarantee exceptional customer service and better job site safety. With new product offerings, our customers are seeing enhanced value when choosing CanLift,” says Marko Dragicevic, Managing Partner at CanLift.

The XCMG XG4390RT scissor lift is a sturdy, reliable, and robust platform with a working height of nearly 50 ft., a Kubota 36kW diesel engine, and a lift capacity of nearly 1,500 pounds. CanLift’s second offering, the XCMG XG5390RT, was built to tackle the roughest of work conditions with a working height of nearly 60 ft. and a lift capacity close to 1,500 pounds.

CanLift is a Canadian company that has been family-owned and operated since 2009. It is one of Ontario’s largest independently-owned lift equipment rental and sales companies. Located in Burlington and London, Ontario, CanLift continues to grow its product line and provide customers with the highest quality equipment.

Both of these lifts are available now. To visit CanLift and demo the equipment, call 1-877-338-5438 or email: sales@canlift.ca. More information can also be found online at CanLift Equipment Ltd. and http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/.

XCMG: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) was founded in 1943. Since then, XCMG has stood at the forefront of the global construction machinery industry with facilities located in Brazil, Germany, the USA, India, Uzbekistan, and China. XCMG has developed into one of the industry's largest, influential, and competitive manufacturers with the most diverse selection of heavy machinery in the world.

CANLIFT: Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial work platforms and material handling equipment. After 13 years, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently-owned lift equipment providers in Ontario, Canada and offers a wide variety of construction machinery including boom lifts, scissor lifts, towable lifts, vertical mast lifts, and telehandlers from manufacturers like XCMG, Skyjack, Genie, JLG, and others. CanLift’s dedicated team of equipment experts will help you navigate your aerial work platform rental or purchase while ensuring prompt delivery and the best customer service in the industry.

Fallon Streef CanLift Equipment Ltd. 1-877-681-5541 fstreef@marigoldpr.com