Element Nutritional Sciences Expands Distribution with Walgreens, Patented Rejuvenate Stick Packs in over 6,700 Stores

Once shipped to stores, ELMT's total points of distribution will increase by 13,600

Element Nutritoinal Sciences (CSE:ELMT)

BURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Nutritional Sciences Expands Distribution with Walgreens to Carry its New Patented Rejuvenate™ Stick Packs in over 6,700 Stores

• Once shipped to stores, ELMT’s total points of distribution will increase by 13,600

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X)(the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that Walgreens has began placing purchase orders to carry Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator stick packs at 6,700 retail locations across the United States, representing 13,600 new points of distribution. Element has begun shipping to Walgreens and expects Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator to be completely shipped by mid-December 2022.

Walgreens is the largest pharmacy chain in the United States, with 8,886 retail locations, serving over 10 million customers in store and online every day, and with over US$132 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021 . Element has been a vendor of record to Walgreens since 2021, Walgreens has carried the Rejuvenate™ sachets and ready-to-drink beverages and has made Rejuvenate™ products available both in retail locations and online. Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator stick packs use the Company’s patented amino acid formulation which is proven to increase muscle protein synthesis to 57% , an estimated rate of protein synthesis 150% higher than an average whey-based protein powder .

“The development of the Rejuvenate™ stick packs and subsequent launch is a project we started earlier this year. The new delivery format and packaging design is a significant improvement that we feel will resonate with our consumers. We also expect an increase in our gross margins relative to the previous Rejuvenate™ format. We are very pleased with the support for our suite of Rejuvenate™ products from Walgreens, the largest pharmacy chain in the United States. Our value proposition to consumers is clear, our patented product is backed by clinical evidence, and we expect to generate significant long-term revenue growth from partners like Walgreens as consumers seek solutions to improve their muscle health and their quality of life,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements, and Promino™, a line of sports nutrition products. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

More information about JAKTRX™ and Promino™ can be found at: www.jaktrx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the expected timing of shipping Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator and the Company’s ability to generate long-term revenue growth.