Diagnostic Imaging Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028 | Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic Imaging Market Size Analysis:

In 2018, the global market for diagnostic imaging was valued at approximately USD ** billion, and it is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of over **% from 2019 to 2028.

Diagnostic imaging is a technique used to conduct a wide variety of non-invasive imaging tests for monitoring and diagnosing injuries or diseases by generating images that represent the patient's internal organs and structures. Medical professionals use this imaging technology a lot to look at patients and figure out what's wrong with them.

The rising demand for early disease detection is a major growth driver for the global diagnostic imaging market. The market for diagnostic imaging is primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases and the expanding elderly population. The prevalence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes is increasing globally. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.5 million deaths in 2019 were directly attributable to diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 700 million people worldwide will have diabetes by 2045. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there will be approximately 19.3 million new cases of cancer and 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide in 2020. From 2020 to 2040, cancer cases are projected to increase by 47% worldwide. It is anticipated that 28.4 million cases will be reported worldwide in 2040. In addition, the demand for diagnostic imaging is growing exponentially due to the ageing population, as the elderly are more susceptible to various diseases and must be monitored frequently. According to the United Nations, there were approximately 382 million people aged 60 or older worldwide in 2017, and this number is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050.

Increasing investments and technological advancements in the diagnostic imaging industry are driving market expansion. The growing awareness among the population regarding the availability of advanced diagnostic devices and the rising cost of healthcare are driving the global adoption of diagnostic imaging. In addition, government investments in the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to drive demand for diagnostic imaging in developing nations. Integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, into diagnostic imaging devices is anticipated to improve patient care and drive market growth significantly over the forecast period.

Key Players: GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the diagnostic imaging market worldwide. The demand for diagnostic imaging services has decreased due to the closure of hospitals and outpatient facilities. In addition, elective procedures have also been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak. This has led to a decrease in revenue for diagnostic imaging providers.

The impact of COVID-19 is expected to be temporary, and the market is expected to recover from 2021 onwards. The growth in the market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising age of the population, and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities.

Report Coverage:

This market research report on the global diagnostic imaging market covers several key segments of the market based on product type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics that are expected to impact market growth during the forecast period. It also contains a detailed competitive landscape that includes profiles of key players operating in the market.

The following segments are covered in the report:

By Product:

• MRI Systems

• Ultrasound Imaging Systems

• CT Scanners

• Nuclear Imaging Systems

• X-ray imaging systems

By Application:

• Cardiology

• Gynaecology

• Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal

• Radiology

• Neurology and Spine

• General Imaging

By End-User:

• Hospital

• Diagnostic Center

This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• Impact of COVID-19 on the global diagnostic imaging market

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the diagnostic imaging market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the diagnostic imaging market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the diagnostic imaging market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the Diagnostic Imaging Market and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of the diagnostic imaging market across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Product, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End-User, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Region, 2017-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Product Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Diagnostic Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product (USD Billion)

5.4. Diagnostic Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. MRI Systems

5.4.2. Ultrasound Imaging Systems

5.4.3. CT Scanners

5.4.4. Nuclear Imaging Systems

5.4.5. X-Ray Imaging Systems

Chapter 6. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application (USD Billion)

6.4. Diagnostic Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cardiology

6.4.2. Gynecology

6.4.3. Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

6.4.4. Radiology

6.4.5. Neurology and Spine

6.4.6. General Imaging

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

