Cervical Pillows Market Size to Boost US$1,037 Million By 2026 | CAGR 5.2% - IndustryARC
increasing number of research and development activities are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the marketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cervical Pillows Market size was valued at $1,037 million in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The cervical pillows industry growth rate is attributed to the rising demand regarding various cervical pillows owing to rise in awareness for cervical illness and is anticipated bringing new opportunities. Cervical pillows aim to provide support to sleep apnoea, acid refluxes, etc. hence, can use cervical pillows alongside other therapeutic approaches to help relieve neck pain. A proper fitting cervical pillow helps to maintain the normal cervical curve while sleeping on back, allowing muscles and ligaments to relax and regain their normal length. This specialized pillow can also aid side sleepers by preventing unnatural bending in the neck. Also it offers support where the traditional pillow will not as these traditional pillows not always support the back of the neck and the head. Actually, the major benefit to sleeping with a cervical pillow is that it actually helps improve posture while sleep disorders like sleep apnoea.
Key Takeaways
The factors such as rising demand regarding various cervical pillows owing to rise in awareness for cervical illness are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of cervical pillows market.
Additionally, factors such as increasing number of research and development activities are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.
Segmental Analysis:
Cervical Pillows Market Segment Analysis - By Material Type: In 2020, on the basis of material type, standard segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the cervical pillows market. The standard held the largest market on account of the fact that this material type has a greater acceptability and wider market penetration than the other types. Also, the segment is to hold its dominance through the forecast period 2021-2026 as these standard pillows undergoes improvements in the material and the material quality as well as fabrication at regular intervals. On the contrary, water-based segment is projected to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 5.80% since the usage of water-based has been on the upswing owing to the fact that it’s proved efficient in the soothing effect in case of a neck injury.
Cervical Pillows Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel: On the other hand, e-commerce segment is projected to dominate over the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 5.50%. The e-commerce segment is to witness a healthy growth owing to increase in ease of use of retail e-commerce websites, rapid advancement observed in internet penetration, and growth in popularity of e-commerce shopping portals over the last decade. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of products be it for gastroesophageal reflux related or sleep related disorders and the presence of required support and information through expert customer service personnel coupled with the adoption of retail strategies, such as pricing and wide assortments by retailers is anticipated to positively impact the growth of this segmental market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Cervical Pillows Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America is the major region dominating the cervical pillows market with a market share of 35.69% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that the presence of well-established infrastructure, key market players as well the constantly investing into research and development activities. Furthermore, rising prevalence of cervical disorders coupled with increasing demand of technologically advanced products as well as its adoption favor the U.S. cervical pillows market growth, which further fuels the regional market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the significant-growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 as several countries such as India and China has a rising prevalence of various factors such as long working hours, and poor sitting postures followed by enhanced pharmaceutical companies markets which is poised to propel the market growth throughout the Cervical Pillows market forecast period 2021-2026.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cervical Pillows Market are:
1. Core Product International Inc.
2. Chiroflow Inc.
3. Sleep Innovations Inc.
4. Malouf Inc.
5. DC Labs
