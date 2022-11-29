E-Commerce Automotive After Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group, Auto Zone, Inc, Pep Boys, American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Size Analysis:



The rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models on online platforms, as well as an increase in rural internet users, will have a long-term positive impact on distribution channels. India, for instance, is projected to have more than 900 million users by 2025 and to conduct more than 500 million digital transactions over a three-year period. The consistent rise in disposable incomes across emerging economies will boost vehicle sales and DIY trends, increasing demand for auto parts and accessories.

Cybersecurity threats will be a major impediment to the growth of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Massive amounts of customer data have been accumulated by e-commerce companies as a result of the online boom, a trend that is likely to increase as more data is added by incremental services in the coming years. Because there is a lot of customer data available, these retail stores are more likely to be hacked or have security breaches.

The advancement of internet-based technologies has enabled even more sophisticated online attacks. Furthermore, a greater emphasis on mitigating the challenges associated with inadequate cybersecurity and the need for robust network infrastructure will assist industry in overcoming these roadblocks.

Key Players: Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group, Auto Zone, Inc., Pep Boys, American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc., National Automotive Parts Association, Tire Rack, Advance Auto Parts, Denso Corporation, and Ebay Inc.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in demand for automotive aftermarket products and services globally. The automotive aftermarket is expected to decline by 4.4% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of the pandemic on the automotive aftermarket is twofold. Firstly, the lockdown measures implemented by governments across the world have led to a significant decline in vehicle sales and production. This has had a knock-on effect on demand for aftermarket products and services, as fewer vehicles on the road means fewer customers for these businesses.

Secondly, even when lockdown measures are lifted and people start to return to work, there is likely to be a continued shift towards working from home and using public transport instead of private vehicles. This will further reduce demand for automotive aftermarket products and services.

However, it is worth noting that the decline in the automotive aftermarket is not expected to be as severe as the decline in new vehicle sales. This is because many people are choosing to extend the life of their current vehicle rather than buy a new one during these uncertain economic times. As such, there will still be some level of demand for aftermarket products and services, despite the overall decline in activity.



Report Coverage:

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, components, and systems not covered by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) warranty. It also includes the sale of used vehicles.



This report on the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket covers:

1. Overview of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry

2. Demand and supply dynamics in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry

3. Industry trends in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry

4. Porter's five forces analysis of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry

5. Key players in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry

6. Types of products and services in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry

7. Application areas of e-commerce in the automotive aftermarket industry

8. Regional analysis of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• B2C

• B2B

By Application

• Interior Accessories

• Exterior Accessories

• Performance Parts

• Wheels and Tires

• Tools and Garage

• Auto Body Components

• Oil

• Fluids and coolants

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• Impact of COVID-19 on the global e-commerce Automotive Aftermarket industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the E-Commerce Automotive After Market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving e-commerce in the automotive aftermarket?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Statistics and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of e-commerce in the automotive aftermarket across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



