Micro Surgical Robot Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Major players covered into report are MMI S.p.A.; Microsure B.V.; Stryker Corporation; Intuitive Surgical, Inc.; Medtronic; Galen Robotics, Inc.

ISLE OF MAN, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro Surgical Robot Market Size Analysis:

Microsurgery, also known as intracorporal and extracorporeal surgical procedures, is performed using microsurgical robots. Robots can help surgeons perform complex surgical procedures more flexibly and precisely than traditional techniques can. Micro-surgical robots use tiny incisions to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures. Micro-surgical robots have fewer complications, smaller scars, less blood loss, and faster recovery. The growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures as well as the benefits of robotic surgeries in terms of accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency are driving growth in the global micro-surgical robot market. However, the high cost of micro-surgical robots, as well as unfavourable reimbursement scenarios in various countries, are stifling market growth.

The micro-surgical robot market is divided into several applications, including plastic and reconstructive surgery, ENT surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, lymphatic surgery, and others. The urology surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. From 2022 to 2028, the same segment is expected to have the highest CAGR.

Based on end users the micro-surgical robot market is divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to have the largest market share in 2022. From 2022 to 2028, the same segment is expected to have the highest CAGR. The increase in the number of surgical procedures and the adoption of advanced equipment in these facilities are driving the growth of the micro-surgical robot market for hospitals and clinics.

Organic strategies such as product launch and expansion are used by microsurgical robot market players to expand their global footprint and product portfolio and meet rising demand. MMI S.p.A., for example, announced the launch of its Symani Surgical System Simulator, developed by VirtaMed, in May 2022.

Key Players: MMI S.p.A.; Microsure B.V.; Stryker Corporation; Intuitive Surgical, Inc.; Medtronic; Galen Robotics, Inc.; Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.); Asensus Surgical, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet; Titan Medical Inc.; and ForSight Robotics LTD.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been a shock to the global economy, with businesses across all sectors feeling the effects. The microsurgical robot market is no different, with the industry facing challenges in the form of supply chain disruptions, cancelled or postponed events, and declining demand.

Report Coverage:

The report covers the micro surgical robot market and provides an in-depth analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. It also segments the market on the basis of type, application, and geography. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the microsurgical robot market and profiles major players operating in the market.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Component

• Instruments

• Accessories

By Application

• Urology Surgery,

• Reconstructive Plastic Surgery,

• Ophthalmic Surgery,

• Neurosurgery,

• Lymphatic Surgery,

• ENT Surgery,

• Other

end user

• Hospitals and Clinics,

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

• Research Institutes,

• Others



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global microsurgical robot market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the microsurgical robot market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the microsurgical robot market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the microsurgical robot market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the microsurgical robot market and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of the microsurgical robot market across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market – By Component

1.3.2 Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market – By End User

1.3.4 Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market – By Geography

2. Micro-Surgical Robot Market– Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market – Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America – PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Micro-Surgical Robot Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

5.1.2 Advantages of Robotic Surgeries in Terms of Accuracy, Repeatability, Control, and Efficiency

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Micro-Surgical Robots

5.3 Future Trends

5.3.1 Technological Advancements in Further Miniaturization of Micro-Surgical Robots

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Rise in Number of Product Launches and Approvals

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Micro-Surgical Robot Market– Global Analysis

6.1 Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.2 Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market – Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in Micro-Surgical Robot Market

6.2.1 Company Analysis

6.2.2 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.2.3 Performance of Key Players

6.2.3.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

6.2.3.2 Stryker

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

