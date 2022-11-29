Global Rubber Gloves Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Rubber Gloves Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

According to ‘Rubber Gloves Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the rubber gloves market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $19.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The rubber gloves market is expected to grow to $33.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%. An increase in the usage of gloves in numerous surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the rubber glove market going forward.

The rubber glove market consists of sales of rubber gloves by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for multiple purposes as a common household item, such as for cleaning purposes to avoid touching dirt and for personal care to avoid direct contact with sharp or hazardous materials. Rubber gloves provide significant protection from chemicals, hot water, stains, dust, oil, or other icky substances. Rubber gloves refer to the protective hand coverings worn to lessen exposure to hazardous or dangerous settings.

Global Rubber Gloves Market Trends

Technological breakthroughs are the key trend gaining popularity in the rubber glove market. Major companies operating in the rubber glove market are focused on technological breakthroughs to strengthen their position in the rubber glove market. For instance, in September 2021, Ansell, an Australia-based manufacturer of protective industrial and medical gloves operating in the rubber glove market, launched HyFlex gloves, which are used in industrial residences to deliver the wearer extra luxury and extraordinary dexterity. The palm-coated finish includes Fortix technology, an Ansell grip technology for enhanced grip, increasing both ease of handling and safety when working with objects coated in or touched by oil.

Global Rubber Gloves Market Segmentation

The global rubber gloves market is segmented:

By Type: Powdered, Powder Free

By Material: Natural Rubber/Latex, Nitrile, Neoprene, Other Materials

By Product: Disposable, Durable

By Distribution Channel: Online, Physical

By End-User: Medical And Healthcare, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverage, Metal And Machinery, Chemical And Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Cleanroom, Other End-User

By Geography: The global rubber gloves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sri Trang Gloves Public Company, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Top Glove, Supermax Corporation, Unigloves, Mapa Professional, Kanam Latex Industries

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

