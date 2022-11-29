Construction Equipment Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd, Terex Corporation, CNH Industrial, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

ISLE OF MAN, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis:

The term "construction equipment" refers to heavy-duty vehicles primarily designed for earthwork operations and other construction-related tasks. Construction equipment, also called heavy machines, heavy trucks, engineering equipment, heavy vehicles, or heavy hydraulics, is grouped by the main job it does, like hauling, lifting, digging, drilling, paving, or driving piles.

New equipment design focuses primarily on modifications that will increase the machines' speed, efficiency, and precision when performing a particular task. In addition to making the operator more comfortable and safe, these changes are meant to protect the environment by making the noise less loud and by controlling the emissions.

The expansion of the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, as well as rising infrastructure spending by various governments, are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The report on the global construction equipment market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market. The report provides a thorough analysis of the market's most influential segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and other factors.

Key Players: AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corporation, CNH Industrial, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Liebherr Group, J. C. Bamford Crawled Excavators Limited, SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., XCMG, Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd., Sandvik Group, Riwal, Cramo Plc., and Atlas Copco AB.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Increase in demand for rental equipment: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in demand for new construction equipment. However, there is an increase in demand for rental equipment, as it provides a more cost-effective solution for contractors.

Shift towards online sales channels: The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a shift towards online sales channels, as customers are hesitant to visit brick-and-mortar stores. Online sales platforms offer a convenient way for customers to purchase construction equipment from the comfort of their homes. This trend is expected to continue post-pandemic.



Report Coverage:

• The construction equipment market report covers the major demand drivers, trends, opportunities, challenges, risks, and factors influencing the market. It also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their types and applications.

• The report covers the global construction equipment market with a focus on the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, their product portfolios, business strategies, and key developments.

• The report provides a detailed analysis of the major trends affecting the global construction equipment market, with a special focus on emerging trends in each region.

• The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the global construction equipment market, including company profiles of leading manufacturers and suppliers.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Loader

• Crane

• Forklift

• Excavator

• Dozer

• Others

By Application

• Earthmoving

• Lifting and material handling

• Excavation

• Transportation

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The remainder of the world



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID 19 impact analysis on the global construction equipment market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the construction equipment market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the construction equipment market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the construction equipment market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the construction equipment market and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of construction equipment across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5 TOP-DOWN AND BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

3.6 FORECASTING TECHNIQUES

3.7 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR CONSTRUCTION

4.2.2 GROWTH OF THE MINING INDUSTRY

4.2.3 DRIVERS: IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.3 RESTRAINT

4.3.1 FLUCTUATING RAW MATERIAL PRICES

4.4 OPPORTUNITY

4.4.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR RENTAL AND USED CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

4.5 CHALLENGES

4.5.1 LACK OF SKILLED LABOR

4.6 COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.6.1 COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

4.6.1.1 ECONOMIC IMPACT

4.6.2 IMPACT ON CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET

4.6.2.1 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

4.6.2.1.1 PRICE VARIATION OF KEY RAW MATERIALS

4.6.2.1.2 CASH FLOW CONSTRAINTS

4.6.2.1.3 IMPACT ON IMPORT/EXPORT

4.6.3 IMPACT ON MARKET DEMAND

4.6.3.1 IMPACT DUE TO RESTRICTION/LOCKDOWNS

4.6.4 IMPACT ON PRICING

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS: GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET

5.1.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLY

5.1.2 PRODUCT MANUFACTURE

5.1.3 END USE

5.1.4 AFTER-SALES SERVICES

5.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

6 CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 EXCAVATOR

6.2.1 CRAWLER EXCAVATORS

6.2.2 MINI EXCAVATORS

6.3 LOADERS

6.3.1 WHEELED LOADERS

6.3.2 DOZERS

6.3.3 SKID STEER LOADER/COMPACT TRACK LOADER

6.3.4 TRACTOR LOADER BACKHOE

6.4 GRADERS

6.5 COMPACTION EQUIPMENT

7 CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 DIESEL

7.3 GASOLINE

7.4 OTHERS



………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

