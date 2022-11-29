The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028

Rehabilitation Robots Rehabilitation Robots Clinic

The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028.

MISSSISAUGA, ON, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market is estimated to be valued at USD 956.84 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,081.64 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 26.13% during the forecast period. Rehabilitation refers to a process of restoring a person's ability to live and work as normally as possible after a disabling injury or illness. The rehabilitation process is largely dependent on the equipment used to provide optimum assistance and care during patient handling. Rising prominence of robotics technology inpatient rehabilitation and therapy, growing significance of rehabilitation robots for physical therapy of stroke survivors, advancements in robotic technologies are the prominent factors contributing towards the market growth.

By Application, the Exoskeleton Robots segments captured the largest share of 45% in 2022 in the total market. The exoskeleton segment will continue to capture the market share in next five years as it’s used in various application such as health, construction as well as manufacturing. In the health segment the exoskeleton is used for the patient such as acquired brain injury, stroke, spinal cord injured, and multiple sclerosis.

Major players in the market are rehabilitation robots are Bionik Laboratories Corp. (USA), Tyromotion GmbH (Austria), Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan), ReWalk Robotics (USA), Rex Bionics Ltd. (UK), Rehab-Robotics Company Limited (China), Parker, Hannifin Corp. (USA), Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (USA), Hocoma AG (Switzerland), Bioxtreme (Israel), Corindus, Inc. (USA), Assistive-Innovations (Netherlands), Aitreat (Singapore), Aretech (USA), Axosuits Srl (Romania), Barrett (USA), Biodex (USA), and other.

The Rehabilitation Robots Market competitive landscape provides detailed and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2022-2027. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2022-2027. Details included are company description, major business, Rehabilitation Robots product introduction, recent developments, product range. The company profile section analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application, sales channels, market share analysis, competitive analysis.

The global rehabilitation robots market includes Definition and segmentation, analysis and forecasts of the global revenues, identification of driving and restraining factors, analysis of trends, opportunities, and challenges, market segmentation and revenue forecast for covering major countries. Market segmentation and revenue forecast on the basis of Type: (Lower Extremity, Upper Extremity), on the basis of Application: (Exoskeleton Robots, Therapeutic Robots, Assistive Robots, Others), on the basis of end-user (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Other). Detailed market segmentation and revenue forecasts on the basis of types and for major countries in each region. Recent developments, new product launches alliances, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions in the Rehabilitation Robots Market. In-depth analysis on market drivers, market restraints, future opportunities, porter’s five forces analysis, marketing channel, distributors, and customers.

Emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil offer immense opportunities for the growth of the rehabilitation equipment market. This is attributed to the large target patient population in these countries. According to the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, in 2021, more than 85 million people in China were suffering from varying degrees of disabilities. This indicates the enormous end-user base in the country. Supportive policies initiated by government organizations in these economies are also expected to contribute significantly to market growth in the coming years. For instance, in India, rehabilitation services offered by institutions—such as AIIMS, Delhi; NIMHANS, Bangalore; PGIMER, Chandigarh; and AIISH, Mysore, regulated under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare—are provided to the patients either free of cost or at a nominal charge.

Switzerland-based Hocoma’s (a DIH Technology subsidiary) Lokomat Pro is a popular therapeutic exoskeleton that provides effective gait 1 training for stroke patients at rehabilitation centers worldwide. University Hospital (Switzerland), Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (US), Mossrehab (US), Tan Tock Seng Hospital (Singapore), and Wellington Hospital (UK) are some of the rehabilitation centers that use Lokomat for their therapy sessions. Carolinas Healthcare System (US), a non-profit healthcare network, offers robot-assisted gait training for spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease, and traumatic brain injury.

With technological advancements, the demand for robots is being influenced by the specification of what they are built of and their potential applications. Exoskeletons provide the best interface for human-robot interactions as they have the ability to provide strength to humans. Exoskeletons provide active and passive movement support for limbs by mapping onto the human limb autonomy. Currently, many players in the industry have developed different exoskeletons for upper and lower limbs that act as assisting devices in performing physical tasks and support users as a trainer. These are the result of continuous technological advancements and growing research in the robotics field.

Report Scope

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Segment, by Type (2022-2028)

• Lower Extremity

• Upper Extremity

• Others

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Segment by Application (2022-2028)

• Exoskeleton Robots

• Therapeutic Robots

• Assistive Robots

• Others

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Segment by End User (2022-2028)

• Rehabilitation Centers

• Hospitals

• Other

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Segment by Region (2022-2028)

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Africa (Nigeria, Angola, and Rest of Africa)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Nigeria etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE).

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Segment by Company (2022-2028)

• Bioxtreme

• Corindus, Inc.

• Cyberdyne Inc.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

• Hocoma AG

• Parker Hannifin Corp.

• Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

• ReWalk Robotics

• Rex Bionics Ltd.

• Tyromotion GmbH

• Motorika

• Alterg

• Assistive-Innovations

• Aitreat

• Aretech

• Axosuits Srl

• Bamateknoloji

• Barrett

• Biodex

• Bioness

• Others

