NA Vice Chairman pays working visit to Egypt

VIETNAM, November 29 - CAIRO — A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải paid a working visit to Egypt from November 25-29.

During the visit, Hải held talks with First Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Ahmed Saad El-Din Mohamed Abd El-Rehim, who said that the two sides had supported each other at international forums in line with common stances on various issues such as human rights and disarmament.

He appreciated Việt Nam’s backing for regional problems and the country’s viewpoints at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Egyptian leader wishes that Việt Nam continue to support Egypt at international forums and in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and suggested the two parliaments promote cooperation and exchange of delegations at all levels, and share legislative experience to contribute to promoting the bilateral collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, education, tourism, culture and heritage conservation.

Hải affirmed that Việt Nam always attached importance to and wished to strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and the two legislative bodies comprehensively and practically.

This visit aimed to continue consolidating and developing good bilateral friendship and cooperation, he said, adding that Việt Nam always appreciated the important role and position of Egypt in Africa and the world, especially at regional and international multilateral organisations and forums such as the UN, the African Union (AU), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

He asked the two countries’ ministries and sectors to soon hold the sixth meeting of the inter-governmental committee to review and put forward specific measures to improve multifaceted cooperation.

Hải proposed the two sides strengthen collaboration in culture and tourism, cooperation between localities, and people-to-people exchanges.

The NA Vice Chairman also worked with Deputy Speaker of the Senate Bahaa El-Din Abu Shoqa, during which they affirmed they would continue strengthening cooperation between the two legislative bodies; creating favourable conditions for businesses and investors; working together to address global issues such as food security, water security and climate change response; and cooperating and sharing experience in digital transformation and e-parliament building.

Hải also worked with leaders of the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones and the Suez Canal Special Economic Zone and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt. — VNS