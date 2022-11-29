PHILIPPINES, November 29 - Press Release

November 29, 2022 Robin: Mandatory ROTC to Enhance Respect for Human Rights Aside from preparing the youth to deal with external threats to respond to disasters, a Mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) training will enhance respect for human rights, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla said on Tuesday. Padilla, who filed Senate Bill No. 236 or the Mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps Act, said mandatory ROTC - which teaches discipline and related skills to the youth - includes respect for Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. "Kasanayan sa Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. Isa po ito sa naiibang sangkap ng panukalang batas na ating inihain dito sa Mataas na Kapulungan. Naniniwala ang inyong lingkod na magiging napakahalagang sangkap po ng Mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps ang kaalaman sa pagtataguyod ng karapatang pantao kaalinsabay ng pagsasanay para sa ating national defense program (Training for human rights and humanitarian law - this is one of the unique components of the bill that was filed in the Senate. I believe respect for human rights will be a key part of mandatory ROTC)," he said. He added the basic ROTC Program will have training for external and territorial defense, including dealing with potential conflicts in our territory in the West Philippine Sea. Similarly, he said this will help prepare our youth to help respond to the direct and indirect effects of geopolitical tensions. "Naniniwala ako na nararapat lamang na maihanda natin ang ating mga kabataan upang matiyak ang seguridad ng Estado sa oras na hingin nito ng pagkakataon (I believe we should prepare our youths to ensure the security of the state once needed)," said Padilla. Also, he said mandatory ROTC will help in the training of youths for internal security, peace and order and public safety, to address threats to the daily security of Filipinos. Padilla also said the mandatory ROTC can help prepare youths for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management. "Hangad natin na magkaroon ng organisadong grupo na aalalay sa pamahalaan upang sumagip ng buhay sa panahon ng sakuna (We want to have an organized group to help the government save lives during times of disaster)," he said. Meanwhile, Padilla clarified there are exemptions for those who are "physically or mentally unfit to render military service," as well as persons with disability, and those convicted of criminal offenses involving moral turpitude. Exempted as well are those with issues due to faith, as well as those who underwent sa "similar military trainng from a previous undergraduate degree or diploma program." Alternatives for such exemptions include Special National Service Training na binubuo ng mga sumusunod: Literacy Training Service Program; Civic Welfare Training Service Program; Emergency Life Support Training Service Program; Search and Rescue Training Program; and the Community Service for Drug Rehabilitation. Robin: Mandatory ROTC, Paiigtingin ang Pagrespeto sa Karapatang Pantao Bukod sa paghanda sa kabataan para tumugon sa bantang panlabas at sa sakuna, paiigtingin ng Mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) ang pagrespeto sa karapatang pantao, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ngayong Martes. Idiniin ni Padilla na naghain ng Senate Bill No. 236 o ang Mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps Act na kasama sa mandatory ROTC - na itinuturo ang disiplina at kasanayan sa mga kabataan - ang Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. "Kasanayan sa Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. Isa po ito sa naiibang sangkap ng panukalang batas na ating inihain dito sa Mataas na Kapulungan. Naniniwala ang inyong lingkod na magiging napakahalagang sangkap po ng Mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps ang kaalaman sa pagtataguyod ng karapatang pantao kaalinsabay ng pagsasanay para sa ating national defense program," aniya. Dagdag ni Padilla, ang basic ROTC Program ay magkakaroon ng training sa external and territorial defense, at makatutulong ito sa pagtugon sa tunggalian pagdating sa hangganan ng ating mga karagatan sa Dagat Kanluran ng Pilipinas. Gayundin ang mga tensyong geo-pulitikal na nagaganap sa iba't-ibang panig ng mundo, na hindi man direkta, ay may mga implikasyong hindi natin maaaring ipagwalang-bahala bilang isang bansa, aniya. "Naniniwala ako na nararapat lamang na maihanda natin ang ating mga kabataan upang matiyak ang seguridad ng Estado sa oras na hingin nito ng pagkakataon," ayon kay Padilla. Makatutulong din ang Mandatory ROTC sa kasanayan sa internal security, peace and order at public safety, sa pagsugpo sa banta sa seguridad at kaligtasan sa pang-araw-araw na buhay ng mga Pilipino. Ayon din kay Padilla, makatutulong ang ROTC sa pagsasanay sa Disaster Risk Reduction and Management. "Hangad natin na magkaroon ng organisadong grupo na aalalay sa pamahalaan upang sumagip ng buhay sa panahon ng sakuna," aniya. Nilinaw ni Padilla na exempted sa programa ang mga "physically or mentally unfit to render military service," ang persons with disability, at mga na-convict sa criminal offenses involving moral turpitude. Exempted din ang mga may isyu dahil sa pananampalataya, at ang mga dumaan na sa "similar military trainng from a previous undergraduate degree or diploma program." Kasama sa mga alternatibo sa mga exemptions na ito ang programa sa Special National Service Training na binubuo ng mga sumusunod: Literacy Training Service Program; Civic Welfare Training Service Program; Emergency Life Support Training Service Program; Search and Rescue Training Program; at ang Community Service for Drug Rehabilitation. ****** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4JTJcaOgnM