InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Kesselrun Resources’ New Drill Results, Doubling Strike Length at McKellar Zone, Huronian Gold Project, Ontario

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kesselrun Resources (TSXV:KES) (OTCQB:KSSRF) (FSE:CMG), a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company, has released additional drill results on its Huronian Gold Project. Drilling on the McKellar Zone continues to intercept gold mineralization over significant widths and grades extending the zone by approximately 600 metres to the west, doubling the strike length of the zone to over 1200 metres.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch.com ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Kesselrun” in the search box.

The 100% owned Huronian Project, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay in a region of numerous multimillion-ounce development and advanced exploration projects, is one of two company properties, the other being its 100% owned Bluffpoint Project.

Highlights include:

Hole 22HUR178, which intercepted 4.6 g/t gold over 6.6 m including 48.0 g/t gold over 0.6 m within a 24.0 m interval which averaged 1.3 g/t gold,

Hole 22HUR177, which intercepted 6.8 g/t gold over 1.0 m within a 27.5 m interval which averaged 0.4 g/t gold, and

Hole 22HUR176, which intercepted 7.2 g/t gold over 1.0 m within a 12.1 m interval which averaged 0.7 g/t gold

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, stated: “Our belief that there remained tremendous potential in the underexplored two-kilometre strike extent to the west of the known McKellar Zone has now been proven. These latest drillholes have now extended the known gold mineralization to approximately 1200 metres. The team is looking forward to growing the known McKellar Zone as well as exploring the extensive strike length left to the west.”

The 2022 Huronian exploration program consists of drilling as well as geophysics over selected target areas. Drilling will be targeting the Fisher, Fisher North, McKellar and Huronian zones, all in close proximity along an approximate 2000 metre strike length in the area of the historic Huronian Mine. As well, the geology on strike to the southwest of Goldshore Resources' Moss Lake deposit will be targeted.

Drilling has been paused for the remainder of the season with approximately 13,000 metres completed this year. This will allow all outstanding assays to be received, compiled and interpreted enabling more effective drill targeting when drilling recommences.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario's first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz gold at an average grade of 15.3 g/t gold in the indicated category, and 501,377 oz gold at an average grade of 14.4 g/t gold in the inferred category. The resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998 and is historic in nature and is presented only for reference purposes as additional work is required to confirm the numbers.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun Resources mapping, compilation and modelling. It is on strike from the adjacent Moss Lake Gold Project with an NI 43-101 complaint resource estimate of 4.17M oz Au at an average grade of 1.1 g/t Au in the inferred category. Again, management cautions that mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun Resources' property.

The shares are trading at $0.07. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.KesselrunResources.com , contact Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, at 807-285-3323 or by email at MichaelT@KesselrunResources.com or corporate communications at 866-416-7941 or email information@KesselrunResources.com .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd. video is for the viewers information only. Kesselrun Resources has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd. makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com