SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating FOX, CEM, LBAI, and PVBC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Fox Corporation, ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc., Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., and Provident Bancorp, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Fox Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM)

Morris Kandinov is investigating ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI)

Morris Kandinov is investigating is investigating whether the sale of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Provident Financial Services, Inc. for 0.8319 shares of Provident common stock for each share of Lakeland common stock is fair to Lakeland shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Provident Bancorp, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On November 15, 2022, after the market closed, Provident announced in two SEC filings that it was delaying the issuance of its financial statements and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, Provident said “it currently estimates that it will report a net loss of approximately $27.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021” and that “[t]he Company is still evaluating the actual level of losses due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry, and such losses may exceed this estimate.” Following this news, on November 16, 2022, Provident’s shares fell $2.20 per share, over 21%, to close at $7.90 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@moka.law
619-780-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law


