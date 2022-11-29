The Global Textile Yarn Market Key Trends, Insights to 2027.
Textile Yarn Market is predicted to achieve USD 12.10 billion by 2027, growing at a rate of 4.50% within the forecast period of 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Textile Yarn Market is predicted to achieve USD 12.10 billion by 2027, growing at a rate of 4.50% within the forecast period of 2022-2027
Textile yarn can be made with natural fibers from substances such as wool from sheep, silk from silkworms, or cotton and line from plants. It can also be made with synthetic, or man-made, fibers created from a variety of substances like nylon, acrylic, and polyester. The process of making yarn is called spinning. The textile yarn is a continuous strand of staple or filament fibers arranged in a form suitable for weaving, knitting, or another form of fabric assembly. Also, yarn is a textile product of substantial length and a relatively small cross-section consisting of fibers with twist and filaments without a twist.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the textile yarn market. The increasing adoption of new trends globally and the introduction of new fabrics are driving the market’s revenue. The consumer’s preference for affordable and comfortable clothing increases the demand for high-value fabrics such as silk, viscose, and hemp is the major factor to drive the market growth. The increasing urbanization and increasing requirements of the industries drive market growth.
Restraints:
The crude oil prices are highly fluctuating is the key factor hampering the market growth. The strict government regulations for the trade of textile yarn products pose the major factor to restrain the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Textile Yarn Market – By Source:
Chemical
Animal
Plant
Others
The Chemical segment was recorded as the largest market share in the textile yarn market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Textile Yarn Market – By Application:
Home textile
Apparel
Industrial
Home Textile held the largest share in the textile yarn market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Textile Yarn Market – By Type:
Artificial
Natural types
flax
wool
ramie
cotton
hemp
jute
silk
others
The natural segment held the largest share market in the textile market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the textile yarn market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity textile yarn market and the increasing population and disposable income and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for clothing along with home furnishing products drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of textile yarn. There has been rapid growth in the baby textile yarn market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the textile yarn market.
Latest Industry Developments:
On 5 Nov 2022, This is to inform you that Raymond Limited through its representatives will be participating in Axis Capital Rising Stars Conference on November 15, 2022, organized by Axis Capital. The presentation to be made at the Meeting is the Investor Presentation on Results which has already been submitted to the Stock Exchanges on November 3, 2022, and is also available to the Companies. This schedule may change due to exigencies on the part of the investors.
In July 2019, Indorama Ventures entered into an agreement to acquire Sinterama, a leading Global polyester automotive interiors, and high-performance colored yarns manufacturer. The acquisition comprises five production sites in four countries in Italy, Brazil, China, and Bulgaria, the last being a new market for IVL.
